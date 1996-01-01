From graduates through to experienced recruits, we believe that people from all backgrounds should have equal access to opportunities in employment. At bp, we recognise the potential contributions that anyone can make, both in our business and beyond.

Socio-economic background and barriers to recruitment can impact individuals from any demographic group and so it is critically important that we address these barriers to inclusion.

We believe that it is important to ensure we are engaging with people from diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives, ensuring that our recruitment scope is as broad as possible.

One such group is veterans or ex-military. bp’s values directly align with many of the same character traits that are most important to people from a military background. To encourage more veterans and ex-military personnel to join bp, we have formed strategic partnerships with the some key external organisations - HirePurpose, Hiring Our Heroes, and Career Transition Partnership.

We have also developed a formal placement programme for veterans within our supply and marketing business. This programme, launched in 2016 in London, Chicago and Houston, is designed to give ex-military personnel the opportunity to gain commercial experience. Individuals complete an initial six month paid placement, with the opportunity to secure a full-time role upon successful completion of the programme.