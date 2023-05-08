We recognise that the energy sector and our business has traditionally had a gender imbalance – and still does. This is something that we have been working to address over a number of years and we have made some progress, but we also continue to focus on it.

We set ourselves a goal for female representation back in 2011 – 25% women group leaders and 30% women senior level leaders by 2020. We’re not there yet, but we have made progress towards achieving this.

To support our progress, we continue to implement a number of initiatives to attract and retain more female employees. Internally we have implemented Hiring Inclusively, a set of globally consistent recruiting principles that support bp’s focus on Aim 14 – greater diversity, equity, and inclusion – throughout the recruitment process.

We also provide unconscious bias training for all employees to help them understand their biases and how biases can influence behaviour in recruitment. The aim of these and other such initiatives is to ensure that our internal approach to talent attraction is as inclusive as possible.

Our Women’s International Network (WIN) is the bp employee network that focuses on supporting female employees at bp, to ensure career development and progression. Externally we have several initiatives and partnerships, which aim to dispel misconceptions about careers in our industry and at bp.

We work with a broad range of external partners including WeAreTechWomen, Women of Silicon Milkroundabout , Women’s Engineering Society in the UK and the Society of Women Engineers in the US.

Accolades

Pink Petro GRIT Award

Women Awards Program in Energy - Exemplary Company in Energy Industry”

Woman Engineer Magazine – “Top 50 Employers”

China's Best Employer for Female Employees (By Zhaopin)

The Times Top 50 Employers for Women is the UK

