The working world is changing. People’s expectations, as well as our expectations as a business have evolved. The traditional ‘9 to 5’ might suit some employees, but not all. We want to accommodate personal styles and needs, allowing you to accomplish your work in a way that works for you.

We also recognise that your ability to work at a place or time that better suits your needs, is both more productive for you, and drives our business performance culture.

We believe that flexible working is a key enabler to attracting and retaining a diverse workforce. At bp, you can make informal arrangements to decide how, where and when you work. The ability to work from a different location, or to work outside of set working hours, or to adjust working schedules to accommodate other commitments, are open to as many of our employees as possible, outside of certain restrictions, such as operational needs.

Formal arrangements such as part time, job shared roles, flexible time management or flexible work location are also available across our company. Such practices allow us to define modern and inclusive arrangements, allowing you to perform at your best.

Our Working Parents and Carers Network, the BP employee network that supports all employees who have caring responsibilities, aims to share resources and experiences with carers working at bp. It works to encourage and support those who become carers, building an inclusive environment for all employees in that position.