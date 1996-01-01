We are proud to support WeThe15, the human rights movement that aims to end discrimination against persons with disabilities and transform the lives of the 1.2 billion people in the world with a disability – that’s 15% of the whole world.
We strive to improve workplace accessibility because we recognize and celebrate the unique additional strengths that people with diverse abilities bring to our teams. We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion gives us a competitive advantage.
At bp, we know there is a disability inclusion challenge in the world. As an employer, a customer-facing organization, and a corporate citizen we can and must play a role to improve inclusion for the estimated 15% of the world’s population living with a disability.
We aim to create a more accessible global workplace with the support of our employee-led disability business resource group, which focuses on disability, neurodiversity and mental wellbeing. We aspire to be a company that is representative of, and serves the needs of, all people including those with disabilities.
