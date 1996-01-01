Site traffic information and cookies

Accessibility

bp supports WeThe15 – the global movement for disability inclusion – as we strive to provide an accessible work environment for everyone

We are proud to support WeThe15, the human rights movement that aims to end discrimination against persons ‎with disabilities and transform the lives of the 1.2 billion people in the world with a disability – that’s 15% of the ‎whole world.‎


We strive to improve workplace accessibility because we recognize and celebrate the unique additional ‎strengths that people with diverse abilities bring to our teams. We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion ‎gives us a competitive advantage.‎

At bp, we know there is a disability inclusion challenge in the world. As an employer, a customer-facing ‎organization, and a corporate citizen we can and must play a role to improve inclusion for the estimated 15% ‎of the world’s population living with a disability.‎

 

We aim to create a more accessible global workplace with the support of our employee-led disability business ‎resource group, which focuses on disability, neurodiversity and mental wellbeing. We aspire to be a company ‎that is representative of, and serves the needs of, all people including those with disabilities.‎

Seeing the unseen

Seeing the unseen

Not all disabilities are visible. Four bp colleagues talk about invisible disability and discuss how bp could become more inclusive and accessible

We are working to improve disability inclusion for all staff, including:

 

  • Inclusive recruitment training, disability awareness training, and specific internships and apprenticeships
  • Assistive technology support for all employees: IT&S provides a confidential support channel for everyone ‎in bp. This can be used to access assistive technology solutions such as voice recognition software, screen ‎readers and motion tracking
  • We improved bp’s communications by ensuring that our brand visual standards were more accessible, to ‎provide a more inclusive experience for our employees. We worked with our neurodiverse community to ‎understand their needs and then improved the legibility of our corporate typefaces, as well as building more ‎accessible colour palettes
  • We run neurodiversity awareness training sessions across bp supporting World Autism Week, ‘Caring for ‎the Vulnerable’ listening sessions and hosted live courses through our bp university platform aimed at ‎increasing understanding of neurological variations.‎
Neurodiversity and me

Neurodiversity and me

Hear from four bp employees about what being neurodiverse means to them

External support and partnerships

  • bp is part of The Valuable 500 (V500), a coalition that brings big businesses together to unlock the potential ‎of the over 1.3 billion people worldwide living with disabilities.
  • We are members of the Business Disability Forum in the UK, which provides advice and access to research ‎and training; and we collaborate with other international firms in its global taskforce to improve ‎disability inclusion across organizations.‎
  • We work with MyPlus to support students with disabilities and long-term health conditions during the ‎application and recruitment process, and within the workplace.‎

 

Accolades‎ ‎

Job opportunities at bp

