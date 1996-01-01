We are proud to support WeThe15, the human rights movement that aims to end discrimination against persons ‎with disabilities and transform the lives of the 1.2 billion people in the world with a disability – that’s 15% of the ‎whole world.‎



We strive to improve workplace accessibility because we recognize and celebrate the unique additional ‎strengths that people with diverse abilities bring to our teams. We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion ‎gives us a competitive advantage.‎