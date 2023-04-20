Site traffic information and cookies

Ethnicity

We aim to attract the best employees, no matter where they come from

As a truly global business with employees in 70 counties around the world, it is critical that our employee base is made up of staff from all ethnic backgrounds, representing the communities in which we operate. 

To ensure this, we have focused on driving improvements in ethnic representation through initiatives such as sponsorship, targeted recruitment and talent practices, as well as setting goals to make sure we are succeeding in key regions around the globe. 

For example, in the US we have implemented a number of initiatives focused on attracting, developing and retaining our ethnic minority employee base, as we continue to strive for improvements in our US minority representation. Internally we focus on developing minority employees through fostering an inclusive culture and better equipping line managers. Externally we have developed targeted recruitment strategies to broaden the diversity of talent applying for roles with us.

Our Positively Ethnic Network (PEN) was set up in 2006. PEN is the bp employee network that promotes the inclusion and representation of ethnic minorities at bp. It does this through mentoring, professional development and cultural awareness.

For example, in the UK PEN has formed The Widening Participation Programme (WPP) which aims to promote the recruitment and advancement of UK-based ethnic minority employees, by teaching students how to use science, technology, engineering or mathematics to pursue careers in companies like ours.

Diverse group of people sitting on a wall

Register for our networking event: Reimagining energy for diverse opportunities

Please register your interest for our invitation-only networking event on 20 April 2023, for a closer look at how we are shaping the future of energy by drawing upon the diverse talent within our organization. There are limited numbers for the event and we will be in touch to confirm your attendance. The event will give attendees a preview of the bp organization and offer an unmatched opportunity to network with leaders at bp. Our keynote speaker will be Mark Crawford, SVP of global diversity, equity & inclusion
International Day of Elimination of Racism

International Day of Elimination of Racism

Accolades

Ethnicity awards logo 2022

Job opportunities at bp

