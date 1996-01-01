Site traffic information and cookies

Students and graduates

World class programmes for students, graduates, interns, cadets and early years insight courses for students still in school
Dates for the diary
Graduates
University students
School leavers
Graduates

If you are looking for a best-in-class graduate programme, bp offers opportunities in a wide range of disciplines that will help you develop your future career path.

 

Many of our programmes are specific to your location but we also offer global career areas for you to explore.

Select your location
Discover more in our career areas for graduates

University students

If you still are at university and want to explore your options for a future career, bp provides programmes and insight events for first, second and third years where you can experience working life in an integrated energy company.

 

Opportunities vary based on your location but we also offer students and interns global career areas in a variety of disciplines.

Select your location
Discover more in our career areas for students

School leavers

Join a global organization to travel the world as a shipping cadet, learn a trade as an apprentice or become a specialist as a trainee technician.

Shipping cadets

Apprenticeships

Trainee technicians

AugmentedReality@bp

Download the bp augmented reality app and take a walk through our business.

 

With the the AR experience, you can learn more about how you could be part of our ambition to reimagine energy for a lower carbon future. The experience also has a digital hub and trading room —  two of our fastest growing areas, rich with opportunities for students, graduates and school leavers.

iOS download

Android download

From the people who chart our course to those who put our plans into action, bp is an exciting place to be for anyone who wants to be part of the global energy business

Our transformation
Search and apply
Hear from our graduates and interns about what it's like to work at BP

Our stories

Dates for the diary

Please note that vacancies are filled on an ongoing basis after opening and we may close applications before the stated deadline. Therefore, we highly recommend you submit your application as early as possible in order to be considered for the opportunity of your choice.

 

