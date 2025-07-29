I was bp TSI’s first engineer: Maulik’s story

Maulik supports upstream and downstream sites by driving digital adoption in mechanical integrity, helping to manage asset risk and improve operational efficiency.



We caught up with Maulik, a pressure systems & integrity engineer, to find out what led him to join bp technical solutions India (TSI)’s recently established hub and what he values most about his role.



What brought you to bp?



After graduating in materials science and engineering in 2014, I began my career as an inspection/corrosion engineer. In this role I gained hands-on experience in refinery operations and asset integrity.

I later moved into consulting roles, working on business analysis and functional consulting. This blend of field, consulting and digital experience led me to bp, where I joined in July 2023 as an integrity engineer in the central integrity discipline.





What attracted you to your role?



Having worked with bp as a consultant, I was already familiar with bp’s inclusive culture and global opportunities. I was the first PSI Engineer based in India, even before the TSI team was established – making me the first engineer in bp-TSI India!





What does your day-to-day look like?



My main responsibilities include driving the adoption and implementation of digital applications that support standardization in integrity workflows, better asset risk management and real-time asset health visualization.

How does your role contribute to bp’s overall success?



Mechanical integrity is crucial for oil and gas operations. It ensures that risks related to static asset damage are effectively managed. I support both upstream and downstream sites in assessing and managing these risks using digital tools. I also help standardize mechanical integrity workflows, which leads to simplification, better risk management and cost optimization.

Can you share a project or achievement you’re particularly proud of?



One highlight has been digitizing the radiographic testing workflow to streamline planning, execution and analysis of radiographic films for downstream sites. I’ve also contributed to stabilizing and improving the Inspection Data Management System (IDMS), which is used across all upstream sites.

What kind of professional development have you received?

My current role has given me the opportunity to learn about upstream operations and how they differ from downstream in terms of asset threats and management strategies. I’ve appreciated the freedom to lead global programmes and deepen my understanding of integrity challenges.

How has your role evolved since joining bp?

I started as an integrity engineer supporting digital applications for upstream and downstream sites. Over time, I’ve gained a deeper understanding of the core challenges bp faces and how improving asset reliability and availability can deliver significant value when addressed with a sustained strategy.

How would you describe bp’s culture in three words?

Safety-first, care for others, balanced growth.

Can you share a time when bp supported you to overcome a challenge?

Working in the central integrity team, I’ve seen many instances where global strategies have needed additional resources. In these instances, we’ve brought together multiple disciplines – consultants, engineers, contractors – to support these efforts. It really shows team spirit and seamless collaboration across functions.

What exciting trends or technologies are you seeing in the industry, and how does your work align with them?