Even after 13 years I still learn something every day: Debora’s story

We caught up with Debora, materials & corrosion delivery services lead – west. Since joining 13 years ago, she’s worked on engineering projects in Brazil, Georgia and Azerbaijan, and is now involved in the new t echnical solutions India (TSI) hub.

Hi Debora! Can you tell us about your engineering background?



I have more than 18 years of experience in integrity management of pressure systems, across multiple geographies, working for upstream (offshore platforms and floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) units), midstream (exports and terminals) and downstream (chemical plants).

What was your first impression about bp?



When I joined, I immediately connected with our values and the way we work. I felt deeply motivated by the scope of work and all the learning possibilities I was able to foresee, even from day one.

Tell us about your role



I am currently working as materials & corrosion delivery services lead – west, as part of the brand new TSI hub. Along with other leads, I'm responsible for establishing work processes and integrating these with the regions. I am also helping to embed bp values and behaviors to ensure a smooth transition for new joiners. Our team is looking to identify opportunities to maximize the value of deliverables by providing technical assistance to the integrity management team. Our focus is on materials and corrosion discipline support for our Gulf of Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago production assets.

What are the most exciting trends in the industry right now and how does your work align with them?

We’re working on enhancing our 3D models to leverage the way we manage the integrity of our assets remotely. This initiative is just one of many examples that shows how we are working to deliver efficiency and accelerate innovation, and at same time connect services across regions and assets.

How does your role help grow the value of bp?

If you consider how India’s engineering hub is strategic for bp worldwide, my role is contributing both to TSI’s success but also to overall success of the company.

What kind of training or professional development have you received?

Since joining, I’ve connected with highly capable teams worldwide. This has brought me the opportunity to learn something new almost daily and expand my personal and professional skills. Over the years I’ve attended several technical training sessions internally and externally. I’ve also developed soft skills through management-related training, including API 510 and 570 certifications.

How has your role evolved since you joined?

Looking back, I’ve had the chance to grow professionally and technically but, moreover, I have expanded my horizons by having the opportunity to work for different regions supporting different teams.

How would you describe bp culture?

In three words: safety comes first! I would also mention that diversity and inclusion are promoted and valued, and we focus on ensuring a good working environment for all employees.

Can you share about a time where you feel bp provided you with the support to overcome a challenge?