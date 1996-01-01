Technical Solutions India (TSI) 

At bp, we aim to get to net zero by 2050 or sooner, one of the ways we're doing that is through advancing the delivery of resilient hydrocarbons.

To achieve our ambition, we need accelerated transformation of our engineering and technical processes.

Expanding on our global footprint, our new TSI centre in Pune will provide technical services across a range of areas – including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects, subsurface, amongst others – to deliver secure, affordable and lower carbon energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

It will partner with our existing and new energy businesses worldwide for seamless and efficient technical excellence in reimagining energy for our people and planet.

We are enabling transformation

We are carving a new direction for our industry by building a talent ecosystem – growing integrated capability and capacity – that will create delivery advantage. We will do so by finding people with the right mindsets and capabilities who will enable us to accelerate the provision of technical solutions to achieve market-leading growth. By being a globally integrated team closely working with businesses and individuals across bp, TSI will create the opportunity to intensify our focus on delivering secure, affordable and lower carbon energy.

Be a catalyst for change

TSI will provide challenging opportunities, enabling teams to practice leading technical solutions focused on experience, innovation and efficiency.

You will find an environment where you can stretch and excel alongside colleagues who are among some of the very best at what they do to drive market-leading growth.

You will collaborate in a truly diverse and inclusive environment across geographies, assets and capabilities.