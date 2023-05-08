There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.
Through our partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd, we have a 30% share in oil and gas exploration blocks on the east coast of India.
We also have an equal share in India Gas Solutions Limited, a joint venture to source and market gas in India.
With a vibrant oil market in India, our trading teams trade crude oil, bulk chemicals and petroleum products with Indian counterparties.
Through our Castrol brand, we have been associated with India since 1909 and Castrol India Ltd is a leader in the Indian lubricant industry. Castrol products and services are aimed at the automotive, marine and industrial sectors and are available at more than 1 lakh retail outlets.
The variety of bp operations in India means we can offer a diverse range of career opportunities for talented and dedicated people in a number of different areas. We value individual differences, and whatever your background and expertise, we can help you thrive in a culture of mutual respect and co-operation.
We offer a wide variety of opportunities to recently qualified graduates in both science and technical streams in our sales and supply chain teams at Castrol, keeping your individual development in mind. You can also learn our sponsored cadet training programme – which could see you become a trained officer and serve with the bp fleet.
There are many opportunities within bp Shipping that can provide you with a thoroughly rewarding career
With its many investments in India and employing around 7,500 people in the oil, gas, lubricants and petrochemicals businesses, bp is one of the largest international energy companies in India
After 10 years of working in bp’s Castrol business in India, bp supported Bhairavi to manage the transition back to work and into her new role after maternity leave