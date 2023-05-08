Site traffic information and cookies

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

With its many investments in India and employing around 7,500 people in the natural gas and petrochemicals businesses, bp is one of the largest international energy companies in India. We are also present in the retail business under the Jio-bp joint venture
Through our partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd, we have a 30% share in oil and gas exploration blocks on the east coast of India.

 

We also have an equal share in India Gas Solutions Limited, a joint venture to source and market gas in India.  

 

With a vibrant oil market in India, our trading teams trade crude oil, bulk chemicals and petroleum products with Indian counterparties.

Through our Castrol brand, we have been associated with India since 1909 and Castrol India Ltd is a leader in the Indian lubricant industry. Castrol products and services are aimed at the automotive, marine and industrial sectors and are available at more than 1 lakh retail outlets.

The variety of bp operations in India means we can offer a diverse range of career opportunities for talented and dedicated people in a number of different areas. We value individual differences, and whatever your background and expertise, we can help you thrive in a culture of mutual respect and co-operation.

Graduates, interns and shipping cadets

We offer a wide variety of opportunities to recently qualified graduates in both science and technical streams in our sales and supply chain teams at Castrol, keeping your individual development in mind. You can also learn our sponsored cadet training programme – which could see you become a trained officer and serve with the bp fleet.

