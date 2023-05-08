Shipping cadets

Transporting commodities all over the world on a multi-million dollar supertanker? It’s a role like no other. And with our structured cadet programme, you can become a fully trained officer with internationally recognized qualifications in three-to-four years.

Under our sponsorship, you will have the opportunity to undergo our highly structured on-board training and receive guidance throughout, at the same time earning a generous allowance.

Then when you finish, you will have the opportunity to embark on a long-term career with one of the world’s most advanced international fleets.

