Apprenticeships

Please note: You can apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year, then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications. The list of matched roles below are in no particular order. We recommend you explore each role that is suggested for you and apply to the one you’re most interested in.
Duration: one year followed by review and full-time offer, if applicable.
As a GA/ARC (general accounting/accounting, reporting and control) apprentice, you’ll find a world of learning opportunities ahead of you. If you have a passion for working in an agile and digital environment, as well as an open and inquisitive mind, this rewarding on-the-job experience could be for you.
You’ll be looking for ways to innovate and grow, while being responsible for resolving everyday and complex issues. In your role you’ll deliver finance group reporting services to the entities and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analysis. All the while, ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.
We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region
More information about what you can expect from the application process
With its many investments in India and employing around 7,500 people in the natural gas, lubricants and petrochemicals businesses, bp is one of the largest international energy companies in India
It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry