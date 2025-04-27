Site traffic information and cookies

Apprenticeships

Study and gain hands-on experience at the same time to kick-start your career
Search and apply

 

To find a suitable role, use our candidate matching tool below. Here you’ll find the position that’s right for you and be given the opportunity to apply.

 

Please note: You can apply to one bp early careers opportunity globally per academic year. If you make multiple applications within the same academic year, then we will only process the first application you make, and you’ll be withdrawn from any subsequent applications. The list of matched roles below are in no particular order. We recommend you explore each role that is suggested for you and apply to the one you’re most interested in.

Apprenticeship programmes

Duration: one year followed by review and full-time offer, if applicable. 

 

 

Applications for our CA Industrial apprenticeship are now open! Apply before 27 April 2025.

Apply now for our CA Industrial apprenticeship programme
Chartered accountancy apprenticeship
Chartered accountancy apprenticeship

Our finance team helps accelerate the transformation of bp's processes across the globe. As part of this team, you will join other professionals working as a unified organization across customer service, procurement, trading, HR services, tax and other functional areas.  

As a GA/ARC (general accounting/accounting, reporting and control) apprentice, you’ll find a world of learning opportunities ahead of you. If you have a passion for working in an agile and digital environment, as well as an open and inquisitive mind, this rewarding on-the-job experience could be for you.   


You’ll be looking for ways to innovate and grow, while being responsible for resolving everyday and complex issues. In your role you’ll deliver finance group reporting services to the entities and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analysis. All the while, ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.  

Requirements

Woman typing on a laptop
  • University degree preferred (in commerce, business, finance, BA English or related fields)   
  • Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships     
  • Sound knowledge of MS Office applications    
  • Strong analytical skills. Experience reviewing data and analysing trends.  

Tips and advice

