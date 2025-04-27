Apprenticeships

As a GA/ARC (general accounting/accounting, reporting and control) apprentice, you’ll find a world of learning opportunities ahead of you. If you have a passion for working in an agile and digital environment, as well as an open and inquisitive mind, this rewarding on-the-job experience could be for you.



You’ll be looking for ways to innovate and grow, while being responsible for resolving everyday and complex issues. In your role you’ll deliver finance group reporting services to the entities and support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analysis. All the while, ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

