Graduate programmes

With its many investments in India and employing around 7,500 people in the natural gas and lubricants businesses, bp is one of the largest international energy companies in India
Search and apply

We offer a wide variety of opportunities to recently qualified graduates in both science and technical streams in our sales and supply chain teams at Castrol, keeping your individual development in mind.  

Graduate programmes

Sales programme

 

Our sales graduate schemes are one-year rotational programmes. These consist of shadow and independent stints in sales at various Castrol locations across India. You will have an opportunity to learn and grow in various sales verticals.

 

Supply chain programme

 

Our supply chain graduate schemes are one year programmes where in you will be based at Castrol’s manufacturing plants or with the core supply chain team. The program consists of a twelve months stint in manufacturing or in safety with various cross-functional projects. 

Your experience

The one year journey will incorporate online and virtual learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training to help you develop behavioural and technical skills to build a truly outstanding career.

 

You will have a buddy and mentor assigned to you throughout the year, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful in your career with bp.

Work experience
You will enjoy the best possible exposure to different business segments, plus support and flexibility. Expect real accountability from day one.
Development and training
My Plan is our robust performance management process. Your line manager will help you set clear, tangible objectives and have regular conversations with you that are designed to help you develop and thrive. We actively encourage continuous learning. You’ll gain valuable skills and knowledge through your work experience, your colleagues and a structured learning programme. 
Community
We operate as one bp and believe that building strong relationships and networks is key to your success. There will be plenty of opportunities for you to make long-lasting friendships and business connections across bp.

Rewards and benefits

Rewards and benefits
  • A competitive salary.
  • One-year rotational programme.
  • Mentoring and buddy programmes throughout year.
  • A personalized learning journey.
  • Continuous support and feedback.

Requirements

Smiling student using a tablet computer
  • A recent bachelor’s degree, preferably in engineering with less than four year of professional work experience.
  • A passion for, and commitment to, be in sales or in a manufacturing role.
  • Strong academic record in any degree discipline (bachelor's / master’s degree).
  • Minimum results requirement: Second Upper/CGPA 3.2.
  • Availability to start work in July 2021.

Graduate application process

  • Online application form
  • Online tests
  • Video interview
  • Assessment center
  • Offer and feedback

