Graduate programmes

Our sales graduate schemes are one-year rotational programmes. These consist of shadow and independent stints in sales at various Castrol locations across India. You will have an opportunity to learn and grow in various sales verticals.
Our supply chain graduate schemes are one year programmes where in you will be based at Castrol’s manufacturing plants or with the core supply chain team. The program consists of a twelve months stint in manufacturing or in safety with various cross-functional projects.
The one year journey will incorporate online and virtual learning with face-to-face classroom and on-the-job training to help you develop behavioural and technical skills to build a truly outstanding career.
You will have a buddy and mentor assigned to you throughout the year, helping you to navigate the organisation, guide your development and learn what it takes to be successful in your career with bp.
With its many investments in India and employing around 7,500 people in the natural gas, lubricants and petrochemicals businesses, bp is one of the largest international energy companies in India
It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry