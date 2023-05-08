Graduate programmes

Sales programme

Our sales graduate schemes are one-year rotational programmes. These consist of shadow and independent stints in sales at various Castrol locations across India. You will have an opportunity to learn and grow in various sales verticals.

Supply chain programme

Our supply chain graduate schemes are one year programmes where in you will be based at Castrol’s manufacturing plants or with the core supply chain team. The program consists of a twelve months stint in manufacturing or in safety with various cross-functional projects.