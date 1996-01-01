In customers & products (C&P), we’re a set of global and regional businesses serving millions of diverse customers every day.



We power our customers’ journeys whether they need fuel or a charge for the road, lubricants products to keep engines moving or a convenient coffee and snack to recharge themselves.



Beyond the consumer, we provide innovative products and services for a broad range of businesses – from airlines to delivery fleets, car manufacturers to independent workshops.



Across our customer-facing businesses, we are committed to safe and reliable operations as our first priority.



What are our C&P businesses?

Air bp is a leading supplier of aviation fuel products and services, fuelling more than 6,000 flights per day at 700+ locations in 50 countries . Alongside others in the industry, we’re working hard to increase the supply and demand of sustainable aviation fuel – a key route to reducing carbon emissions in aviation.

is a leading supplier of aviation fuel products and services, fuelling more than 6,000 flights per day at 700+ locations in 50 countries . Alongside others in the industry, we’re working hard to increase the supply and demand of sustainable aviation fuel – a key route to reducing carbon emissions in aviation. Castrol , one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Recognized for innovation and high performance, Castrol branded products and services keep things moving, whether an electric vehicle, a Formula One car, a wind turbine, a production line or the Mars rover. Castrol also operates a network of auto service workshops.

, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Recognized for innovation and high performance, Castrol branded products and services keep things moving, whether an electric vehicle, a Formula One car, a wind turbine, a production line or the Mars rover. Castrol also operates a network of auto service workshops. In mobility & convenience , our 20,500 branded retail sites worldwide are a familiar sight at the roadside. We offer high-quality fuels at the pump and in some countries, fast electric vehicle chargers on our forecourts. Inside our convenience stores, we offer hot drinks and snacks in our wildbean cafes, while also providing food for later, with retail partners such as M&S in the UK or REWE-to-go in Germany.

, our 20,500 branded retail sites worldwide are a familiar sight at the roadside. We offer high-quality fuels at the pump and in some countries, fast electric vehicle chargers on our forecourts. Inside our convenience stores, we offer hot drinks and snacks in our wildbean cafes, while also providing food for later, with retail partners such as M&S in the UK or REWE-to-go in Germany. bp pulse provides electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions on-the-go and for fleets. We’re rolling out fast and convenient charge points at bp retail sites, dedicated charging hubs and at key destinations. Our main markets are the UK, Germany, China and the US, with more to come including Spain and Australia. The bp pulse fleet team is delivering software-based solutions to our global partners, supporting fleets’ transition to EVs.

provides electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions on-the-go and for fleets. We’re rolling out fast and convenient charge points at bp retail sites, dedicated charging hubs and at key destinations. Our main markets are the UK, Germany, China and the US, with more to come including Spain and Australia. The team is delivering software-based solutions to our global partners, supporting fleets’ transition to EVs. Our fuel supply & midstream business is moving the products that keep our customers moving – by pipeline or truck, rail or ship. We safely deliver energy to where it is needed, while developing low carbon biofuels for the future.



Some of our businesses have served their customers for more than a century – and we’ll continue to put our customers’ evolving needs first as we drive the future of mobility.



We’re focused on growing our businesses to serve a new generation of customers, while also investing in lower carbon products and solutions that help us reimagine energy for people and the planet.