Growing our customer business by delivering excellent products and services
In customers & products (C&P), we’re a set of global and regional businesses serving millions of diverse customers every day.
We power our customers’ journeys whether they need fuel or a charge for the road, lubricants products to keep engines moving or a convenient coffee and snack to recharge themselves.
Beyond the consumer, we provide innovative products and services for a broad range of businesses – from airlines to delivery fleets, car manufacturers to independent workshops.
Across our customer-facing businesses, we are committed to safe and reliable operations as our first priority.
Some of our businesses have served their customers for more than a century – and we’ll continue to put our customers’ evolving needs first as we drive the future of mobility.
We’re focused on growing our businesses to serve a new generation of customers, while also investing in lower carbon products and solutions that help us reimagine energy for people and the planet.
Because we respect individuality within a culture of collaboration, our next big retail idea could come from you
We are here to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and drive the energy transition. We’re building something brilliant. Join us in reimagining energy!
Demand from our customers for bioenergy is growing. That’s why bp is investing billions of dollars in the sector, building on two decades of experience
Convenience stores have been on our retail forecourts for decades – but mobility is changing and so is our convenience offer
We’re plugging in high-speed charging points in the right locations to boost consumer confidence in driving electric
At bp, we’re working across a number of our businesses to provide customers with different energy sources that can help decarbonize transport
Our vision for the customer journey of the future