Emma Delaney - EVP, customers and products

EVP, customers & products

Leadership team tenure: 

Appointed 1 July 2020
*Emma previously served on bp’s executive team starting on 1 April 2020

 

Nationality:

Irish

 

Career

Emma has spent 28 years working in bp, both in the upstream and the downstream. Prior to joining bp’s executive team on 1 April 2020, she was regional president for West Africa. She has held a variety of senior roles including upstream chief financial officer for Asia Pacific and head of business development for gas value chains. In downstream she held roles in retail and commercial fuels and planning.

