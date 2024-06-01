Site traffic information and cookies

Emeka Emembolu

Emeka Emembolu, EVP Technology

EVP, technology  

Leadership team tenure:

Appointed 1 June 2024

 

Nationality: 

British

Career

Emeka has been with bp for 25 years, starting his career working offshore as a production engineer.   

 

Before joining the executive office, he successfully ran our business in the North Sea as region SVP, spearheading improvements in operational safety, driving efficiencies and growing the value of the business. Prior to that, he held a range of senior technical leadership roles in the Gulf of Mexico / Canada, North Africa and Alaska businesses and in our subsurface function. During his tenure with these businesses, he focused on value growth, people and technology.   

