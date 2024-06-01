Emeka Emembolu

Appointed 1 June 2024
British
Emeka has been with bp for 25 years, starting his career working offshore as a production engineer.
Before joining the executive office, he successfully ran our business in the North Sea as region SVP, spearheading improvements in operational safety, driving efficiencies and growing the value of the business. Prior to that, he held a range of senior technical leadership roles in the Gulf of Mexico / Canada, North Africa and Alaska businesses and in our subsurface function. During his tenure with these businesses, he focused on value growth, people and technology.
Information about our Annual General Meeting including the Notice of Meeting and speeches made by members of the board
Our Annual Report includes information about our financial and operating performance, sustainability performance and global energy trends and projections