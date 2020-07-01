Site traffic information and cookies

Leadership team tenure:

Appointed 1 July 2020

 

Nationality: 

American

William served as chief operating officer, upstream regions, before joining the leadership team. He has worked in bp for 28 years, having spent most of his career working abroad in various countries. Previous senior roles include vice president of gas development and operations for Egypt, regional president for Asia Pacific and head of the group chief executive’s office. William led the establishment and growth of bp’s offshore gas business in Egypt and managed the successful completion, start-up and operation of the Tangguh LNG facility in West Papua during his time in Indonesia.


He is a non-executive director for Pan American Energy Group, a leading private integrated energy producer in Argentina, and a member of the supervisory board for Corbion, a Dutch-listed global food ingredients and biochemicals company.

William Lin on Linkedin
Leadership comment & analysis

