Kate Thomson

Kate Thomson - interim chief financial officer

Interim chief financial officer

 

Leadership team tenure:

Appointed 19 September 2023

 

Career

Kate has been with bp for nearly 20 years, leading finance teams in tax, treasury and – most recently – production & operations. Kate brings deep technical knowledge, a detailed understanding of bp, and a first-class leadership record. She also serves as a director of Aker BP and is the executive sponsor of the bp working families business resource group for Europe, Middle East & Africa.   

