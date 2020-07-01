Site traffic information and cookies

Gordon Birrell

Gordon Birrell - EVP, production and operations

EVP, production & operations

Leadership team tenure: 

Appointed 1 July 2020
*Gordon previously served on bp’s executive team starting on 12 February 2020

 

Nationality: 

British

Career

Before being appointed to his new role, Gordon was chief operating officer for production, transformation and carbon. In his bp career, Gordon has spent time invarious leadership, technical, safety and operational risk roles, including four years as bp president Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. 


Gordon is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

