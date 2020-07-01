Gordon Birrell

Appointed 1 July 2020
*Gordon previously served on bp’s executive team starting on 12 February 2020
British
Before being appointed to his new role, Gordon was chief operating officer for production, transformation and carbon. In his bp career, Gordon has spent time invarious leadership, technical, safety and operational risk roles, including four years as bp president Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye.
Gordon is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering.
