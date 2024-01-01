Mike Sosso, evp legal
Appointed 1 January 2024
American
Since joining bp in 2011, Mike has held a number of roles across bp including leading the legal teams for downstream, as well as those in gas & low carbon energy, production & operations, and regions, corporates & solutions. He has also led a global team within ethics & compliance. Prior to joining bp, he was an attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom where he advised multi-national companies on compliance risk, mergers & acquisitions, and civil and criminal liabilities.
Mike holds a BS in Economics and a BA in Political Science from Arizona State University and a law degree from Georgetown University. He has previously been named one of the top corporate lawyers and LGBTQ+ executives in the world.
