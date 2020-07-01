Kerry Dryburgh

Appointed 1 July 2020
British
Kerry was previously head of HR for the Upstream and has held a series of senior HR positions. She was a key driver behind the Upstream people transformation during 2015-2017. Kerry previously ran HR in bp’s Shipping, IST and corporate functions teams. She brings experience from other sectors in Europe and Asia, having worked at both BT and Honeywell before joining bp. She currently sits as a non-executive director for the United Kingdom Strategic Command.
Information about our Annual General Meeting including the Notice of Meeting and speeches made by members of the board
An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward