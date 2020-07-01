Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Board and leadership team
  4. Leadership team
  5. Kerry Dryburgh

Kerry Dryburgh

Kerry Dryburgh - EVP, people and culture

EVP, people & culture

Leadership team tenure:

Appointed 1 July 2020

 

Nationality: 

British

Career

Kerry was previously head of HR for the Upstream and has held a series of senior HR positions. She was a key driver behind the Upstream people transformation during 2015-2017. Kerry previously ran HR in bp’s Shipping, IST and corporate functions teams. She brings experience from other sectors in Europe and Asia, having worked at both BT and Honeywell before joining bp. She currently sits as a non-executive director for the United Kingdom Strategic Command.

Kerry Dryburgh on Linkedin
Leadership comment & analysis

Related content

The board and leadership team

View profiles of the bp board and leadership team

Annual General Meeting

Information about our Annual General Meeting including the Notice of Meeting and speeches made by members of the board

Annual Report

An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward