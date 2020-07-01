Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Board and leadership team
  4. Leadership team
  5. Carol Howle

Carol Howle

Carol Howle - EVP, trading and shipping

EVP, trading & shipping

Leadership team tenure:

Appointed 1 July 2020

 

Nationality: 

British

Career

Before taking on her current role, Carol ran bp Shipping and was the chief operating officer for IST oil. She has more than 20 years in the energy industry, many in integrated supply and trading. Previous roles, include chief operating officer for natural gas liquids, regional leader of global oil Europe and finance. Carol also served as the head of the group chief executive’s office.

Carol Howle on Linkedin

Related content

The board and leadership team

View profiles of the bp board and leadership team

Annual General Meeting

Information about our Annual General Meeting including the Notice of Meeting and speeches made by members of the board

Annual Report

An overview of the key activities, events and results together with commentary on bp’s performance and our priorities as we move forward