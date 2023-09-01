Site traffic information and cookies

Comment and analysis

Hear what bp’s leadership team has to say on our strategy and the energy transition

Growing the value of bp

From international oil company to integrated energy company, the destination is unchanged. So says Murray Auchincloss, bp’s new chief executive officer. Here, Murray sets out bp’s near-term priorities and explains how the IOC to IEC strategy enables bp to grow in value – 22/02/24

Find out more

Notes, blogs, news and views

From apprentice to c-suite leadership

Kerry Dryburgh, EVP for people & culture, shared her career journey and discussed how we can advance equity at the FT Women in Business Summit. Watch the full discussion on YouTube. – 11/6/24

Energy system for the future

Ann Davies, SVP of wells and former COO of Lightsource bp, joined the Money Maze podcast to discuss the role of oil and gas in the energy transition and how companies like bp are helping to build an energy system that is secure, affordable and balanced – 21/3/24

Sustainability in action

As bp launches its annual Sustainability Report, EVP for strategy, sustainability & ventures Giulia Chierchia takes a look at the steps we’ve made towards achieving our net-zero ambition, and our aims to promote social sustainability and care for the planet. “In 2023, we continued our work to embed sustainability throughout bp, focusing on where we can have the biggest impact and create the most value,” says Giulia. Read her full LinkedIn post for her key takeaways from the report – 14/3/24

POWERful Women Spotlight Webinar

Leigh-Ann Russell, former EVP of innovation & engineering at bp, shared her inspiring career story with webinar chair and Energy Leaders’ Coalition member, Craig Shanaghey, and highlighted the value of DEI learning and sharing by leaders. Read an overview of their discussion or watch the full webinar on LinkedIn – 26/2/24

India Energy Week

William Lin, EVP of gas & low carbon energy, joined leaders from all over the globe for India Energy Week. As well as a roundtable with Prime Minister Modi, William participated in a leadership panel discussing the role of oil and gas in the energy transition and the critical part technological innovations play when it comes to reducing emissions and enabling low carbon business opportunities. Read his full LinkedIn post – 9/2/24

Technology doesn’t stand still

Leigh-Ann Russell, former EVP of innovation & engineering, was among the world leaders and business representatives at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, where she spoke about how bp is embedding artificial intelligence (AI). “The technology is the simple bit. How we adopt the culture around the technology is going to be one of the biggest challenges,” she said. Read more about her takeaways from the conference in her LinkedIn post – 19/01/24

Embracing new opportunities

Amber Russell, senior vice president for global refining, reflects on her visit to Whiting refinery. “Whiting is a great example of how bp’s operations in America have been able to evolve and adapt to embrace new opportunities,” she writes. Read her LinkedIn post – 27/09/23

Organizing the future

Giulia Chierchia, EVP, strategy, sustainability & ventures, joined Andrew Parry, head of Investment at J O Hambro Capital Management and Regnan, on his ‘Organizing the Future’ podcast to discuss the role of oil and gas in enabling the energy transition. Find out what she had to say about bp’s plans to accelerate the energy transition AND invest in today’s system in her LinkedIn post and listen to the full podcast – 14/06/23

Our leadership team

Carol Howle, EVP, trading & shipping; Michael Sosso, EVP, legal; Kerry Dryburgh, EVP, people & culture; Gordon Birrell, EVP, production & operations; Kate Thomson, chief financial officer; Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer; Emma Delaney, EVP, customers & products; Emeka Emembolu, EVP, technology; William Lin, EVP, gas & low carbon energy; Giulia Chierchia, EVP, strategy, sustainability & ventures

