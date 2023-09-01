Comment and analysis

Hear what bp’s leadership team has to say on our strategy and the energy transition
From international oil company to integrated energy company, the destination is unchanged. So says Murray Auchincloss, bp’s new chief executive officer. Here, Murray sets out bp’s near-term priorities and explains how the IOC to IEC strategy enables bp to grow in value – 22/02/24
Kerry Dryburgh, EVP for people & culture, shared her career journey and discussed how we can advance equity at the FT Women in Business Summit. Watch the full discussion on YouTube. – 11/6/24
Ann Davies, SVP of wells and former COO of Lightsource bp, joined the Money Maze podcast to discuss the role of oil and gas in the energy transition and how companies like bp are helping to build an energy system that is secure, affordable and balanced – 21/3/24
As bp launches its annual Sustainability Report, EVP for strategy, sustainability & ventures Giulia Chierchia takes a look at the steps we’ve made towards achieving our net-zero ambition, and our aims to promote social sustainability and care for the planet. “In 2023, we continued our work to embed sustainability throughout bp, focusing on where we can have the biggest impact and create the most value,” says Giulia. Read her full LinkedIn post for her key takeaways from the report – 14/3/24
Leigh-Ann Russell, former EVP of innovation & engineering at bp, shared her inspiring career story with webinar chair and Energy Leaders’ Coalition member, Craig Shanaghey, and highlighted the value of DEI learning and sharing by leaders. Read an overview of their discussion or watch the full webinar on LinkedIn – 26/2/24
William Lin, EVP of gas & low carbon energy, joined leaders from all over the globe for India Energy Week. As well as a roundtable with Prime Minister Modi, William participated in a leadership panel discussing the role of oil and gas in the energy transition and the critical part technological innovations play when it comes to reducing emissions and enabling low carbon business opportunities. Read his full LinkedIn post – 9/2/24
Leigh-Ann Russell, former EVP of innovation & engineering, was among the world leaders and business representatives at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, where she spoke about how bp is embedding artificial intelligence (AI). “The technology is the simple bit. How we adopt the culture around the technology is going to be one of the biggest challenges,” she said. Read more about her takeaways from the conference in her LinkedIn post – 19/01/24
Amber Russell, senior vice president for global refining, reflects on her visit to Whiting refinery. “Whiting is a great example of how bp’s operations in America have been able to evolve and adapt to embrace new opportunities,” she writes. Read her LinkedIn post – 27/09/23
Giulia Chierchia, EVP, strategy, sustainability & ventures, joined Andrew Parry, head of Investment at J O Hambro Capital Management and Regnan, on his ‘Organizing the Future’ podcast to discuss the role of oil and gas in enabling the energy transition. Find out what she had to say about bp’s plans to accelerate the energy transition AND invest in today’s system in her LinkedIn post and listen to the full podcast – 14/06/23
‘Well made: how drilling has earned its place in the energy transition.’ An interview Ann Davies, bp SVP for wells – 22 May 2024
‘bp’s strategic vision: Doubling gross margin in global convenience business by 2030’ – 15 May 2024
‘bp convenience boss Joanne Hayward on why made-to-order food is the future of forecourt retail’ – 28 February 2024
‘bp identifies bespoke food, dealer recruitment, and ultra-rapid EV charging for 2024 forecourt plans’ – 1 February 2024
‘Women executives in retail: Claire Farrant, VP of marketing for mobility & convenience in Europe at bp’ – 25 January 2024
How bp is gunning for grocery growth’ – 8 January 2024
F1’s sustainable fuels of the future: How the sport’s race cars are going carbon neutral’ – 7 December 2023
‘Teesside strikes back’ – 1 September 2023
‘bp targets farms and feedstock as biofuel race gathers pace’ – 17 May 2023
‘Inside bp’s plan to reset renewables as oil and gas boom’ – 7 March 2023
‘bp plans to invest £18bn in Britain – but we need a stable environment to do more’ – 22 May 2022
