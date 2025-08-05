Delivering the plan

With our customers business (which includes mobility & convenience, EV charging, bioenergy and aviation), earnings are up around 50% year on year, and in trading, our teams performed well in volatile conditions.

We’re in good shape. Our operations are performing well, we’re growing the upstream and focusing the downstream like we said we would, and reliability is running above 96% for both. In fact, we had our best quarter for refining availability in almost 15 years.

You have talked a lot about growing oil and gas production. What key achievements stand out from the past six months?



So first, strong operations. Our upstream production is ahead of plan, rising around 3% quarter on quarter. It means that for the first half of the year, we averaged 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. As a reminder, our upstream strategy is to reach 2.3 to 2.5 million over the next five years.



We’re also making progress on growing the portfolio. Of the 10 major project start-ups planned by 2027, five are now safely online. Additionally, our US onshore business, bpx energy, has just started up Crossroads – the last of four central delivery facilities in the Permian. It’s an industry-leading set-up where we process oil, gas and water in one place using electricity instead of traditional fuel. We’ve also taken four final investment decisions this year, sanctioning projects in Azerbaijan, India, and the Gulf of America.



Meanwhile Azule – our joint venture in Angola with Eni – has delivered first oil from the Agogo Integrated West Hub, a major development targeting the offshore Agogo and Ndungu fields. This is the first of seven planned for start-up by 2027 across the joint ventures we have in Angola, Argentina and Norway. In Libya, we’ve agreed to explore redevelopment opportunities in some of their giant fields – a particular specialism for bp.



Last thing to highlight, the bp exploration machine continues its strong start to the year with 10 discoveries so far. The latest is in Brazil’s Santos Basin about 400 kilometres from Rio de Janeiro – our biggest in 25 years.

