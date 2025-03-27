Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Press releases
  4. bp plans to sell its mobility & convenience business in Austria

bp plans to sell its mobility & convenience business in Austria

Release date:
27 March 2025
  • Potential sale includes all bp’s Austrian retail sites, EV charging assets, the associated fleet business of bp in Austria and bp’s share in the company operating the Linz terminal NOJV 
  • Marketing process to begin immediately, with sales agreement targeted by the end of the third quarter
  • In line with bp’s strategy of focusing the downstream business, reshaping its portfolio to drive growth and improved performance
Press release pdf / 148.3 KB

bp has today announced its intention to sell its mobility & convenience business in Austria.

 

The marketing process will begin immediately, with the aim of reaching sale completion by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory and all relevant approvals.

 

“Over recent years we have grown the business to become number two major branded retailer in the market. As bp now looks to focus downstream and reshape our portfolio, we believe that a new owner will be best placed to unlock the business’s full potential.”

 

Emma Delaney, EVP, customers & products at bp 

 

The scope of sale includes over 260 bp retail sites across Austria (~120 of which are company owned), its associated Austrian fleet business, EV charging assets including those under development, and bp’s shares in the company operating the Linz fuel terminal non-operated joint venture (NOJV). 

 

Emma Delaney, EVP, customers & products at bp said: “We have a high-quality retail business in Austria with excellent locations, great people and a loyal customer base. Over recent years we have grown the business to become number two major branded retailer in the market. As bp now looks to focus downstream and reshape our portfolio, we believe that a new owner will be best placed to unlock the business’s full potential.

 

“Our focus remains on serving our customers and giving them a great experience every time they come to refuel or shop, and this will not be impacted by bp’s intention to sell the retail business.”

 

This decision is the latest example of bp’s strategy to reshape and focus its downstream businesses, following from the announcement last year that it is marketing its mobility & convenience business in the Netherlands. bp has earlier divested its retail businesses in Turkey in 2024 and Switzerland in 2022. 

Notes to editors

 

Expected to be included in sale:

  • Over 260 retail sites of which ~120 are company owned
  • The associated Austrian fleet business
  • Electric vehicle charging infrastructure – including sites under development
  • bp's shares in the Linz fuel terminal 

Further information

 

Contacts

 

bp press office, London: +44 7766443675, +44 7919 217511 bppress@bp.com

Cautionary statement

 

In order to utilize the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the 'PSLRA'), bp is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – which may relate to one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under "Risk factors" and in any of our more recent public reports. 


Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, ‎or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.‎

Also on bp.com

bp Europa SE

Growing shareholder value: a reset bp

Newsletter sign-up