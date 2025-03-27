bp plans to sell its mobility & convenience business in Austria

bp has today announced its intention to sell its mobility & convenience business in Austria.

The marketing process will begin immediately, with the aim of reaching sale completion by the end of 2025, subject to regulatory and all relevant approvals.

The scope of sale includes over 260 bp retail sites across Austria (~120 of which are company owned), its associated Austrian fleet business, EV charging assets including those under development, and bp’s shares in the company operating the Linz fuel terminal non-operated joint venture (NOJV).

Emma Delaney, EVP, customers & products at bp said: “We have a high-quality retail business in Austria with excellent locations, great people and a loyal customer base. Over recent years we have grown the business to become number two major branded retailer in the market. As bp now looks to focus downstream and reshape our portfolio, we believe that a new owner will be best placed to unlock the business’s full potential.

“Our focus remains on serving our customers and giving them a great experience every time they come to refuel or shop, and this will not be impacted by bp’s intention to sell the retail business.”

This decision is the latest example of bp’s strategy to reshape and focus its downstream businesses, following from the announcement last year that it is marketing its mobility & convenience business in the Netherlands. bp has earlier divested its retail businesses in Turkey in 2024 and Switzerland in 2022.