Growing bp’s upstream: 10 major projects in three years

Subsea trees are lowered into the Gulf of America for the Argos Southwest Extension project

Argos Southwest Extension

START-UP EXPECTED 2025

Location: Gulf of America

Project type: deepwater oil

Peak annual average production, gross: ~20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

Argos Southwest Extension is a major subsea development project in the Gulf of America. It will be tied back to the Argos facility – bp’s newest platform in the Gulf, which started production in 2023.

Argos Southwest Extension is a three-well subsea tieback and involves the creation of a new drill centre around five miles away from Argos. Teams used seismic data to decide where to place the drill centre so they could maximize production from the field.

Overall, the extension has the potential to produce around 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.