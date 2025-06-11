Growing bp’s upstream: 10 major projects in three years

The GTA offshore hub
GTA Phase 1
OPERATIONS STARTED
Location: Mauritania and Senegal
Project type: LNG
Peak annual average production, gross: ~70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Phase 1 mega project shipped its first LNG cargo load in April 2025 after announcing first gas earlier in the year. It is expected to produce around 2.4 million tonnes of LNG annually.
Located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border, it is one of the deepest developments in Africa and one of bp’s biggest-ever projects.
It produces gas from a subsea system nearly three kilometres (2,850 metres) below sea level. That system feeds into a floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) that processes the gas before it is transferred by another pipeline to a floating liquefied natural gas vessel (FLNG).
That vessel is berthed at a specially built hub terminal where visiting LNG carriers can onload the cargo before its export. Some of the gas will be allocated to help meet growing energy demand in the two host countries when they are ready to receive it.
This project was possible because of the partnership between bp, the GTA partners and the governments of Mauritania and Senegal.
Raven Infills
OPERATIONS STARTED
Location: Egypt
Project type: gas
Peak annual average production, gross: ~25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
Gas began flowing safely and ahead of schedule in February 2025 from the second development phase of the bp-operated Raven field.
This project will help to meet growing energy demand in Egypt, where we’ve had a presence for more than 60 years.
Located about 65 kilometres offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea, Raven marks the third and final phase of the bp-operated West Nile Delta gas development, the only oil and gas facility in Egypt that is operated by an international company.
The project exemplifies how bp is helping to maximize production from existing assets.
Cypre
OPERATIONS STARTED
Location: Trinidad
Project type: LNG
Peak annual average production, gross: ~45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
In April 2025, gas began flowing from our Cypre project off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago. It is connected to bpTT’s existing Juniper platform and has a production capacity of around 250 million standard cubic feet of gas per day.
Cypre’s four wells are tied back to the Juniper platform, located 78 kilometres off the southeast coast of Trinidad, in water around 80 metres deep. Phase 2 of the project, involving a further three wells, is expected to commence later this year.
Cypre is bp’s third subsea development in the region and is helping to maintain bp’s position as the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for about half of the nation’s gas production. bp expects to bring three additional gas projects in Trinidad and Tobago online through 2027.
Mento
OPERATIONS STARTED
Location: Trinidad
Project type: LNG
Our fourth project to start up in 2025, Mento is a joint venture between bpTT and EOG Resources Trinidad Limited (EOG). Located off the southeast coast of Trinidad, Mento will be operated by EOG.
It marks bp’s fourth joint venture development with EOG.
Murlach
START-UP EXPECTED 2025
Location: North Sea
Project type: conventional oil
Peak annual average production, gross: ~20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
Located in the Central North Sea, the bp-operated Murlach project is expected to produce around 20,000 barrels of oil and 17 million cubic feet of gas per day. The project is set to include two new wells that will be tied back to the ETAP central processing facility using existing infrastructure.
Formerly known as the Skua field, it was taken out of use in 2004 and is estimated to contain 20 million recoverable barrels of oil and 602 million cubic metres of gas, with an expected production life of around 11 years.
Through the start-up of 10 major projects by the end of 2027, we are expecting to add an additional 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of combined net peak oil and gas production. We’re doing this to help meet growing energy demand and deliver long-term shareholder value.”
Ewan Drummond, SVP of projects, bp
Subsea trees are lowered into the Gulf of America for the Argos Southwest Extension project
Argos Southwest Extension
START-UP EXPECTED 2025
Location: Gulf of America
Project type: deepwater oil
Peak annual average production, gross: ~20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
Argos Southwest Extension is a major subsea development project in the Gulf of America. It will be tied back to the Argos facility – bp’s newest platform in the Gulf, which started production in 2023.
Argos Southwest Extension is a three-well subsea tieback and involves the creation of a new drill centre around five miles away from Argos. Teams used seismic data to decide where to place the drill centre so they could maximize production from the field.
Overall, the extension has the potential to produce around 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.
Atlantis Drill Centre 1 Expansion
START-UP EXPECTED 2026
Location: Gulf of America
Project type: deepwater oil
Peak annual average production, gross: ~15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
The Atlantis Drill Centre 1 Expansion is part of bp’s ongoing effort to maximize the Atlantis field’s potential and extend its life. The Atlantis platform is bp’s deepest moored floating platform in the Gulf.
Located approximately 150 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana, the expansion project will include two wells tied back to the Atlantis platform. It will be operated by bp.
This expansion is expected to boost total facility production by up to 15,000 barrels of oil per day. It will be the first bp project in the Gulf of America to use the ROV Cuttings Transportation System (RCTS), an underwater vacuum system that cleans up leftover debris from offshore drilling to keep the ocean floor clear.
Atlantis Major Facility Expansion
START-UP EXPECTED 2027
Location: Gulf of America
Project type: deepwater oil
The Atlantis Major Facility Expansion project is expected to boost production at the Atlantis field by injecting between 35,000 and 50,000 barrels of water per day to provide pressure support to targeted reservoirs.
Since it was discovered in 1998, the field has undergone multiple development phases, and this expansion reflects bp’s strategy to maximize production using existing infrastructure.
Teams developing the expansion were able to successfully optimize the design by modifying existing systems and minimizing the amount of new equipment built. These efficiencies helped to shorten delivery timelines and resulted in significant cost savings.
Ginger
START-UP EXPECTED 2027
Location: Trinidad
Project type: LNG
Peak annual average production, gross: ~50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day
In March 2025, bp announced it had given the green light to the Ginger gas development, first discovered in 2020. Located approximately 50 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast, Ginger will become bpTT’s fourth subsea project and will include four wells.
It will be tied back to bpTT’s existing Mahogany B platform. At peak, the development is expected to have the capacity to produce 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Coconut
START-UP EXPECTED 2027
Location: Trinidad
Project type: LNG
Discovered in 2005, the Coconut field is located off the southeast coast of Trinidad.
Production from Coconut will tie into the pipelines that feed into bpTT’s existing Cassia hub.
The project will be developed as a joint venture with EOG Resources Trinidad Limited (EOG), operated by EOG.