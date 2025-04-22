Hitting the gas: Three new projects helping to drive a reset bp

Egypt’s Raven flies

Delivered safely and ahead of schedule, gas began flowing in February from the second development phase of the bp-operated Raven field.

It will help to meet Egypt’s growing demand for energy and strengthen bp’s position as a key energy supplier and investor in the region, where our relationship spans more than 60 years.

Situated around 65 kilometres offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea, Raven Infills has a production capacity of around 220 billion cubic feet of gas and 7 million barrels of condensates.

The Raven field was the third and final phase of the bp-operated West Nile Delta gas development, the only oil and gas facility operated by an international company in Egypt.

This project is a great example of maximizing production from existing assets and boosting resource efficiency.



“The safe start-up of Raven Infills – alongside the recent completion of the El King exploration well and the El Fayoum-5 discovery well – reflects our continued commitment to meeting Egypt’s growing energy demand,” says Nader Zaki, bp regional president for the Middle East and North Africa. “By optimizing production and leveraging our existing infrastructure in the West Nile Delta, we’ve enabled a fast tie-back and accelerated delivery.”

