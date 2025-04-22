Hitting the gas: Three new projects helping to drive a reset bp

Delivered safely and ahead of schedule, gas began flowing in February from the second development phase of the bp-operated Raven field.
It will help to meet Egypt’s growing demand for energy and strengthen bp’s position as a key energy supplier and investor in the region, where our relationship spans more than 60 years.
Situated around 65 kilometres offshore Egypt in the Mediterranean Sea, Raven Infills has a production capacity of around 220 billion cubic feet of gas and 7 million barrels of condensates.
The Raven field was the third and final phase of the bp-operated West Nile Delta gas development, the only oil and gas facility operated by an international company in Egypt.
This project is a great example of maximizing production from existing assets and boosting resource efficiency.
“The safe start-up of Raven Infills – alongside the recent completion of the El King exploration well and the El Fayoum-5 discovery well – reflects our continued commitment to meeting Egypt’s growing energy demand,” says Nader Zaki, bp regional president for the Middle East and North Africa. “By optimizing production and leveraging our existing infrastructure in the West Nile Delta, we’ve enabled a fast tie-back and accelerated delivery.”
Nader Zaki, senior vice president for bp Middle East and North Africa
In the Caribbean, bp’s Cypre (pronounced ‘sip’) project successfully and safely delivered its first gas in April.
It’s bp’s third subsea development in Trinidad and Tobago and was constructed in near-record time – setting a new schedule benchmark in cycle time for subsea project delivery in bp.
As with Raven Infills, Cypre fits bp’s strategy of maximizing production from existing infrastructure. It includes seven wells (the four wells of phase 1 have achieved first gas) and subsea trees tied back into bp’s existing Juniper platform, located 78 kilometres off the southeast coast of Trinidad, in water depths of around 80 metres.
Its two flexible flowlines – the pipelines that carry the gas from the subsea wells to the Juniper platform where it’s processed – are 15 kilometres each. In an engineering feat, they’re almost two times longer and larger than those used in bp’s Matapal subsea development that started up in Trinidad in 2021 .
Cypre is projected, at peak, to deliver around 250 million standard cubic feet of gas a day, which equates to around 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
This latest development is helping to maintain bp’s position as the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for about half of the nation’s gas production. bp expects to bring three additional gas projects in Trinidad and Tobago online through 2027.
“Cypre represents a significant investment in the country’s energy sector. We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to continuing our collaboration with government and other stakeholders to unlock Trinidad & Tobago’s energy future,” says David Campbell, SVP of bp Trinidad and Tobago.
Watch to find out more
David Campbell, senior vice president, bp Trinidad and Tobago
Off the coast of Africa, deep in the ocean where the borders of Mauritania and Senegal meet, the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 project achieved first LNG cargo load and sail away in April after announcing first gas earlier this year.
Expected to produce around 2.4 million tonnes of LNG a year, GTA will feed into global energy needs, with an allocation of gas volumes made available to the domestic markets in both countries, when they are ready to receive it.
GTA is effectively four major projects in one – a mega project – with each component being an engineering feat in its own right.
GTA’s subsea system is nearly three kilometres (2,850 metres) below sea level, one of the deepest developments in Africa.
The deepwater infrastructure consists of more than 380 kilometres of pipeline and umbilical, with approximately 25,000 separate pipe joints (up to 34mm wall thickness).
The massive floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is equivalent to the size of a 10-storey building and spans the length of two football fields. It is designed to process more than 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, removing water, condensate and impurities from the gas.
The floating liquefied natural gas facility (FLNG) cools the gas to minus 162 degrees centigrade, so it can be transferred to LNG carriers at the hub terminal.
Meanwhile, the breakwater, designed to protect the FLNG and visiting LNG carriers from the Atlantic Ocean’s adverse weather, is made of 21 concrete caissons, each almost the height of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
This mega project was possible because of the partnership between bp, the GTA partners and the governments of Mauritania and Senegal.
“This is a major achievement and confirms Mauritania and Senegal as LNG-exporting countries. Throughout the development of this project, we have built strong relationships with the project’s host governments, local communities and our partners, and we look forward to strengthening these in years to come as we continue ongoing operations,” says Dave Campbell, SVP, Mauritania and Senegal.
Watch to find out more
Dave Campbell, senior vice president, bp Mauritania and Senegal
The world is in an energy addition phase, currently consuming increasing amounts of both oil and gas and low carbon energy to meet growing demand.
We expect to see strong growth in demand for natural gas in the near term, particularly from emerging economies around the world.
These three projects all contribute to bp’s reset strategy to grow oil and gas production, helping to deliver between 2.3 and 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030, excluding divestments. And they mark significant progress towards the 10 major projects bp expects to start up worldwide between 2025 and 2027.
