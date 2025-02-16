bp announces start of production from Raven Second Development Phase, offshore Egypt

bp has announced the start of production from the second development phase of the Raven field, offshore Egypt, which involves the subsea tieback of additional Raven infill wells to its existing onshore infrastructure as part of the West Nile Delta (WND) project. bp, the operator, holds an 82.75% stake in the project, while Harbour Energy owns the remaining 17.25%.



The new wells are expected to produce approximately 220 billion cubic feet of gas and 7 million barrels of condensate. The project was safely executed ahead of schedule, allowing for an accelerated start of production.



Nader Zaki, bp Regional President for the Middle East and North Africa, commented: “Since January 2024, we have not stopped drilling for one day. The focus of the Raven Infills project has been to fight natural decline and increase production while maximizing our existing infrastructure to meet Egypt’s domestic market demand at pace. This further demonstrates bp’s commitment to investing in Egypt, enabled by the unparalleled support and partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, EGPC, and EGAS.”

Wail Shaheen, VP bp Egypt, added: “The safe start-up of this project follows our recent announcement of the successful completion of the El King exploration well. This series of achievements embodies our ongoing commitment to helping meet the increasing local energy demand by optimizing production from available resources while adding new ones.”



Raven Infills is in line with bp's drive to deliver as a simpler, more focused, higher-value company by maximizing production from existing assets and optimizing resource efficiency.



The WND Gas Development comprises a series of gas condensate fields located offshore Egypt, within the North Alexandria and West Mediterranean Deepwater concessions. The Raven field, the final phase of the WND project, has been in production since early 2021. Its initial phase included the development of eight subsea wells, located up to 65 km offshore, at water depths ranging from 550 to 700 meters.

