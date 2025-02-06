bp Announces Successful Completion of Drilling of “El King-2” Exploration Well

Site traffic information and cookies

6 February 2025
bp has successfully completed the drilling activity at the “El King-2” exploration well in the North King Mariout Offshore Concession as part of its West Nile Delta (WND) 4-slot drilling campaign.

 

 

"This discovery further underscores our continued commitment to explore and appraise for gas resources that support Egypt’s energy security and economic growth"
 

Nader Zaki, bp Regional President for the Middle East and North Africa 

 

 

The well, which was spudded on January 14, 2025, by the Valaris DS-12 rig, encountered two prospective Messinian reservoirs at a measured depth of approximately 2,400 meters. Upon completion of drilling the "ElKing-2" well, the DS-12 rig will move to drill the "Fayoum-5" exploration well in the North Alexandria concession.

 

Nader Zaki, bp Regional President for the Middle East and North Africa, commented: "This discovery further underscores our continued commitment to explore and appraise for gas resources that support Egypt’s energy security and economic growth. With our existing infrastructure, execution capabilities and strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Petroleum, we are well-positioned to fast-track the development of this discovery and contribute timely to the domestic market needs."

 

Wail Shaheen, VP, bp Egypt, added: "We are focused on maximizing production from existing resources, exploring new opportunities, and leveraging our existing infrastructure to support gas supply that meets growing domestic demand while strengthening Egypt’s position as a key energy partner in the region." 

