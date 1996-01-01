Together with our partners, bp currently produces around 60% of Egypt’s gas through a joint ‎venture with the Pharaonic Petroleum Company (PhPC) and Petrobel (IEOC JV) in the East Nile ‎Delta as well as through bp’s operated West Nile Delta (WND) gas development.



bp is very confident in Egypt’s vision to become a regional energy hub. We stand firmly behind ‎Egypt to support delivery of this vision.

Our major gas projects

The WND development , bp’s first operated asset in the country, includes five gas fields. ‎The WND is currently producing close to 1bcf/d from the combined WND fields. The ‎approximately $9 billion development is a testament to bp’s long-term commitment ‎to Egypt as it represents an important contribution to meeting Egypt’s growing energy ‎needs by providing a cost-competitive and resilient gas supply from the country’s own ‎resources.‎ bp has an 82.75% stake in the West Nile Delta development, with Wintershall ‎Dea holding the remaining 17.25% interest.‎

In 2017, bp acquired 10% interest from ENI in the Shorouk concession that contains ‎the giant Zohr gas field.

Supporting a strong gas value chain

bp is a 33% shareholder of a natural gas liquids (NGL) plant extracting LPG and propane, United ‎Gas Derivatives Company (UGDC), in partnership with Eni/IEOC and GASCO (the Egyptian ‎midstream gas distribution company). UGDC is adding value through extracting LPG and ‎condensate needed for the domestic market, as well as producing propane an important ‎feedstock for the petrochemicals industry.‎

Investing in customers and products

bp is also present in Egypt’s downstream sector through the Natural Gas Vehicles ‎Company (NGVC) established in September 1995 as the first company in Africa to ‎commercialize natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles. NGVC, in which bp holds ‎‎40% interest, plays an important role in delivering Egypt's strategy in expanding the use ‎of natural gas in transportation.

Stepping into solar

bp’s solar power joint venture Lightsource bp formed a joint venture with Hassan Allam to fund, ‎develop, and operate solar projects locally, offering world-class solutions to expand the use of ‎renewable energy resources in Egypt.

Community investment

bp Egypt is committed to a wide-ranging social investment programme focused on education, ‎training, and skills development.

bp Egypt supports funding scholarships for top Egyptian graduates to pursue post-‎graduate studies at the prestigious Cambridge University in the UK, in addition to ‎scholarships through the Chevening scheme . To date, bp has supported the funding of ‎scholarships for over 100 Egyptian graduates of impressive talents.‎

WND community investment programme

The WND project runs a social investment programme directed towards the development of the ‎surrounding communities. The WND community investment programme is the biggest-ever ‎implemented in the Behera Governorate, in which the project is located; more than $10 ‎million, is being invested into education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and infrastructure ‎development projects.

Egyptian National Paralympic Committee

bp Egypt is the first energy company to become an official partner of the Egyptian National ‎Paralympic Committee (ENPC). We were the top-level partner and official energy partner with ‎the ENPC on its road to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.‎



bp Egypt supported the top three Paralympian brand ambassadors on their journey to the ‎Tokyo 2020 Games: Ahmed Abdel Fattah (sitting volleyball); Ayatallah Ayman ‎Abbas (swimming); and Mostafa Fathalla (athletics).‎