Together with our partners, bp currently produces around 60% of Egypt’s gas through a joint venture with the Pharaonic Petroleum Company (PhPC) and Petrobel (IEOC JV) in the East Nile Delta as well as through bp’s operated West Nile Delta (WND) gas development.
bp is very confident in Egypt’s vision to become a regional energy hub. We stand firmly behind Egypt to support delivery of this vision.
Our major gas projects
- The WND development, bp’s first operated asset in the country, includes five gas fields. The WND is currently producing close to 1bcf/d from the combined WND fields. The approximately $9 billion development is a testament to bp’s long-term commitment to Egypt as it represents an important contribution to meeting Egypt’s growing energy needs by providing a cost-competitive and resilient gas supply from the country’s own resources. bp has an 82.75% stake in the West Nile Delta development, with Wintershall Dea holding the remaining 17.25% interest.
- The Atoll field development is another mega project. In 2018, PhPC brought the field into production. Atoll is now producing ~300 mmscfd and is feeding the country’s national gas grid. Production from North Damietta concession was also supplemented by the 2020 production start-up of Qattameya discovery.
- Satis West, the first Rupelian development in the Nile Delta, is expected to backfill Qattameya by 2024 along with the new Harmattan project.
- In 2017, bp acquired 10% interest from ENI in the Shorouk concession that contains the giant Zohr gas field.
Supporting a strong gas value chain
bp is a 33% shareholder of a natural gas liquids (NGL) plant extracting LPG and propane, United Gas Derivatives Company (UGDC), in partnership with Eni/IEOC and GASCO (the Egyptian midstream gas distribution company). UGDC is adding value through extracting LPG and condensate needed for the domestic market, as well as producing propane an important feedstock for the petrochemicals industry.
Investing in customers and products
- bp is also present in Egypt’s downstream sector through the Natural Gas Vehicles Company (NGVC) established in September 1995 as the first company in Africa to commercialize natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles. NGVC, in which bp holds 40% interest, plays an important role in delivering Egypt's strategy in expanding the use of natural gas in transportation.
- In 2018, bp’s Castrol brand formed a joint venture with its existing distribution partner, TAQA Arabia. Castrol Egypt Lubricants S.A.E. will manufacture and market world-class automotive and industrial lubricants locally, while TAQA will continue as the sole distributor in the country.
Stepping into solar
bp’s solar power joint venture Lightsource bp formed a joint venture with Hassan Allam to fund, develop, and operate solar projects locally, offering world-class solutions to expand the use of renewable energy resources in Egypt.
Community investment
bp Egypt is committed to a wide-ranging social investment programme focused on education, training, and skills development.
- bp Egypt supports funding scholarships for top Egyptian graduates to pursue post-graduate studies at the prestigious Cambridge University in the UK, in addition to scholarships through the Chevening scheme. To date, bp has supported the funding of scholarships for over 100 Egyptian graduates of impressive talents.
- bp also sponsors a number of candidates, as part of the Ministry’s Fast Track – Middle Management Program, providing them with a six-month accelerated development program, including a Project Management degree from Manchester University and on-the-job learning.
- We also promote corporate volunteerism through the INJAZ volunteering programme, whereby each academic year a number of bp staff volunteer their time to develop public school students’ skills to prepare them for beyond school, including work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills.
WND community investment programme
The WND project runs a social investment programme directed towards the development of the surrounding communities. The WND community investment programme is the biggest-ever implemented in the Behera Governorate, in which the project is located; more than $10 million, is being invested into education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and infrastructure development projects.
Egyptian National Paralympic Committee
bp Egypt is the first energy company to become an official partner of the Egyptian National Paralympic Committee (ENPC). We were the top-level partner and official energy partner with the ENPC on its road to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
bp Egypt supported the top three Paralympian brand ambassadors on their journey to the Tokyo 2020 Games: Ahmed Abdel Fattah (sitting volleyball); Ayatallah Ayman Abbas (swimming); and Mostafa Fathalla (athletics).