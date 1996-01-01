bp Egypt Cambridge scholarship

What are the requirements/processes to get the scholarship? 1. Applicants must show evidence of excellent academic achievement. They should have a first class or high second-class honors degree, or its equivalent, from a recognized university, supported by certificates of graduation and letters of recommendations from professors at their current or previous university. Priority will be given to those applying for the courses that are relevant to the work of bp in Egypt, mainly in Energy Technologies, Business, Economics and Development studies.



2. Applicants must gain admission to the University of Cambridge in the normal way to be considered for these awards. The Trust cannot admit students to the University.

3. Applicants who are not native speakers of English are required by the University to provide the results of an English language test and to meet the minimum standard of proficiency required for admission to Cambridge.



4. The Trust’s awards period runs from March to the end of July and is an ongoing process throughout that period. The majority of our full awards are made in March. Some of our partner funded awards can take time, and sometimes when offers are declined we may be able to offer them elsewhere. Applicants will remain under consideration until the end of the awards period (31 July). We are not able to contact unsuccessful applicants. If you have not been contacted by the Trust by the end of the awards period, you should assume that your application has not been successful.

5. Successful candidates must sign with bp Egypt, before their departure to Cambridge, an enrolment agreement whereby they will agree to return back domicile and work in Egypt after their graduation from the University of Cambridge for double the period they studied at the University of Cambridge.

6. bp holds the right to apply exceptions to the above conditions as the company sees appropriate. What is the value of the scholarship? University composition fee The scholarship will cover the university composition fee at the appropriate rate.

Maintenance A maintenance allowance enough for a single student is paid in three or four equal installments each term (October, January, April, and July). For the academic year 2023 -2024, the minimum maintenance amount is £17,668. The maintenance allowance is expected to cover accommodation and meal costs. The award does not cover the costs of dependents. Students are required to provide a separate financial guarantee for support of their dependents if they want to take any dependents with them. You can find out the level of guarantee required for dependents by using the financial commitment calculator.