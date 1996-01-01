bp Egypt Cambridge scholarship

bp Egypt and the Cambridge Commonwealth, European and International Trust cover all the scholarship costs.
A number of bp Cambridge Scholarships for Egypt are offered annually to pursue one-year Master’s degree programmes.
1. Applicants must show evidence of excellent academic achievement. They should have a first class or high second-class honors degree, or its equivalent, from a recognized university, supported by certificates of graduation and letters of recommendations from professors at their current or previous university. Priority will be given to those applying for the courses that are relevant to the work of bp in Egypt, mainly in Energy Technologies, Business, Economics and Development studies.
4. The Trust’s awards period runs from March to the end of July and is an ongoing process throughout that period. The majority of our full awards are made in March. Some of our partner funded awards can take time, and sometimes when offers are declined we may be able to offer them elsewhere. Applicants will remain under consideration until the end of the awards period (31 July). We are not able to contact unsuccessful applicants. If you have not been contacted by the Trust by the end of the awards period, you should assume that your application has not been successful.
5. Successful candidates must sign with bp Egypt, before their departure to Cambridge, an enrolment agreement whereby they will agree to return back domicile and work in Egypt after their graduation from the University of Cambridge for double the period they studied at the University of Cambridge.
6. bp holds the right to apply exceptions to the above conditions as the company sees appropriate.
University composition fee
The scholarship will cover the university composition fee at the appropriate rate.
Maintenance
A maintenance allowance enough for a single student is paid in three or four equal installments each term (October, January, April, and July). For the academic year 2023 -2024, the minimum maintenance amount is £17,668. The maintenance allowance is expected to cover accommodation and meal costs.
The award does not cover the costs of dependents. Students are required to provide a separate financial guarantee for support of their dependents if they want to take any dependents with them. You can find out the level of guarantee required for dependents by using the financial commitment calculator.
Airfare
A contribution to an airfare from Egypt to the UK is paid upon arrival, and a contribution towards the cost of an airfare from the UK to Egypt via the most economical route is paid upon departure at the end of the scholarship.
All applicants should complete and submit an online application through the applicant portal to the University’s graduate admissions office by the specific course deadline. Applicants who wish to be considered for funding by the Cambridge Trust should complete the funding section of the graduate online application (via the applicant portal).
There is a charge of £75 for completing an online application.