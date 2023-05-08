bp in Egypt

Our head office is in Cairo, Egypt’s sprawling capital. Our employees benefit from being at the heart of a city teeming with history while also rapidly becoming a major global business player. We remain committed to playing a part in unlocking Egypt’s energy potential through the development of safe, resilient, and focused hydrocarbons.

bp takes pride in its long-standing history in Egypt, successfully operating in the country for almost 60 years, investing more than $35bn across those years, and being a major pillar of the Egyptian economy. Together with our partners, bp currently produces around 60% of Egypt’s gas through a joint venture with the Pharaonic Petroleum Company (PhPC) and Petrobel (IEOC JV) in the East Nile Delta as well as through bp’s operated West Nile Delta (WND) gas development. The $9 billion development is currently producing around 1bcf/d from the combined WND fields.

We are continuously working to meet Egypt’s domestic market growth, by actively exploring in the Nile Delta, and investing to add production from existing discoveries. bp is very confident in Egypt’s vision to become a regional energy hub. We stand firmly behind Egypt to support delivery of this vision.

