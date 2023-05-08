Site traffic information and cookies

Egypt

There will be no new jobs posted on bp.com from 8 May 2023 while we update our application system.

Check back here after 17 May 2023 to find some great new job opportunities!

No matter where you join bp Egypt – whether you join us in engineering or science – you’ll be part of a company committed to growing our business – and your career
Search and apply

bp in Egypt

Our head office is in Cairo, Egypt’s sprawling capital. Our employees benefit from being at the heart of a city teeming with history while also rapidly becoming a major global business player. We remain committed to playing a part in unlocking Egypt’s energy potential through the development of safe, resilient, and focused hydrocarbons. 

 

bp takes pride in its long-standing history in Egypt, successfully operating in the country for almost 60 years, investing more than $35bn across those years, and being a major pillar of the Egyptian economy. Together with our partners, bp currently produces around 60% of Egypt’s gas through a joint venture with the Pharaonic Petroleum Company (PhPC) and Petrobel (IEOC JV) in the East Nile Delta as well as through bp’s operated West Nile Delta (WND) gas development. The $9 billion development is currently producing around 1bcf/d from the combined WND fields. 

 

We are continuously working to meet Egypt’s domestic market growth, by actively exploring in the Nile Delta, and investing to add production from existing discoveries. bp is very confident in Egypt’s vision to become a regional energy hub. We stand firmly behind Egypt to support delivery of this vision.

Rewards and benefits

  • A competitive salary according to your experience and academic achievement
  • An annual cash bonus designed to encourage employees to deliver on key milestones and targets
  • A benefits package including transportation allowance, savings plan, life assurance, family allowance, company loan facility, medical coverage and educational assistance
  • Personal development and training opportunities

Requirements

  • A strong academic background having graduated from university in Egypt or overseas 
  • Joining one of our programmes, you’ll enjoy real responsibility from day one and the freedom to choose your own path

Application process

View our application process so that you know what to expect at each step

Application process pdf / 336 KB

Tips and advice

Hear from our people

We asked our recruiters and graduates to pass on their top application and interview tips
Contact us

If you're having issues with your application, you can contact the bp team in your region

Learn more about the application process

More information about what you can expect from the application process

Apply to the bp Egypt Cambridge scholarship in the UK to pursue a full scholarship for a one-year Master’s Degree in any major and don't miss the chance to be among our many Egyptian scholars who have been sent to the UK since 2001 to pursue their dream careers! 
 

Applications are now open.

