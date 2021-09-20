Trinidad’s Matapal achieves early first gas

bp Trinidad and Tobago LLC (bpTT) today confirms its Matapal project has safely achieved first gas. The major milestone was achieved ahead of schedule and under budget despite the constraints brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matapal is bpTT’s second subsea development. It’s comprised of three wells, which tie back into the existing Juniper platform, helping minimize development costs and the associated carbon footprint. It’s located approximately 80km off the south-east coast of Trinidad and approximately 8km east of Juniper, in a water depth of 163 metres.