bp achieves early gas milestone at Trinidad’s Matapal

As the world works towards net zero emissions, we think natural gas will play an important role in getting us there. Gas developments such as Matapal form part of bp’s resilient and focused hydrocarbons strategy, in which we intend to complete the ongoing wave of major projects, decreasing capital intensity, while continuing to high-grade the portfolio ̶ resulting in significantly lower and more competitive production and refining throughput.
By making the most of our existing assets through tiebacks such as Matapal, we can access and deliver new barrels at lower cost and in rapid time.
Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter