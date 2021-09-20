Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Energy in focus magazine
  4. Subsea tieback to Juniper starts up in Trinidad

bp achieves early gas milestone at Trinidad’s Matapal

Release date:
20 September 2021
The lower-cost subsea development will supply the nation’s gas-based industries
 
🕒 1.5 min read | 📰 News| 💡 Why it matters
bp Trinidad and Tobago’s (bpTT) Matapal subsea gas development has safely achieved first gas seven months ahead of schedule and under budget, despite constraints brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. 
 
Initially, Matapal is expected to deliver 250-350 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) into the Trinidad gas market from resources discovered by the Savannah exploration well drilled in 2017.  
Gas from this project will be pooled with production from other bp fields to be used as feedstock for the country’s ammonia, methanol and LNG plants, as well as for power generation.  
 
bpTT president Claire Fitzpatrick said: “Natural gas will play an important role in the energy transition and to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago for decades to come. This is why our team at bpTT has worked diligently to safely start up our Matapal project, which we successfully achieved both under budget and ahead of schedule. We are committed to a strong energy future in Trinidad and Tobago and this project plays a critical role in delivering that.” 

Find out more about first gas from Matapal

bpTT’s second subsea development, Matapal is a three-well subsea tieback to the existing Juniper platform, helping to minimize development costs and the associated carbon footprint. 
 
It is located 80km off Trinidad’s south-east coast, 8km east of Juniper, and in a water depth of 163 metres.  
 
 With 15 offshore production platforms, bpTT is the country’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for about half of the nation’s gas production. 

Get the lowdown on how the Matapal tieback works

💡 Why it matters


As the world works towards net zero emissions, we think natural gas will play an important role in getting us there. Gas developments such as Matapal form part of bp’s resilient and focused hydrocarbons strategy, in which we intend to complete the ongoing wave of major projects, decreasing capital intensity, while continuing to high-grade the portfolio  ̶  resulting in significantly lower and more competitive production and refining throughput.  
 
By making the most of our existing assets through tiebacks such as Matapal, we can access and deliver new barrels at lower cost and in rapid time. 

Be the first to know...

Keep up to date with all the latest developments on our net zero journey by signing up to our monthly newsletter

Related content

Read the full press release

Angelin starts up

Subsea tiebacks: an explainer