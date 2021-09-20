bp achieves early gas milestone at Trinidad’s Matapal

Gas from this project will be pooled with production from other bp fields to be used as feedstock for the country’s ammonia, methanol and LNG plants, as well as for power generation.



bpTT president Claire Fitzpatrick said: “Natural gas will play an important role in the energy transition and to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago for decades to come. This is why our team at bpTT has worked diligently to safely start up our Matapal project, which we successfully achieved both under budget and ahead of schedule. We are committed to a strong energy future in Trinidad and Tobago and this project plays a critical role in delivering that.”



Find out more about first gas from Matapal