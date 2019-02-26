BP starts gas production from Trinidad and Tobago’s Angelin project

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) today announced first gas production from its Angelin development. The project was delivered on time and under budget.

The Angelin development, originally discovered by the El Diablo well in 1995, includes a new platform and four wells. It is located 60 kilometres off the south-east coast of Trinidad in a water-depth of approximately 65 metres.

The new platform, BPTT’s 15th installation offshore Trinidad & Tobago, has a production capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd). Gas flows from the platform to the existing Serrette hub via a new 21-kilometre pipeline.

BP Upstream chief executive Bernard Looney said: “This safe and successful start-up, less than two years after sanction, is a credit to our BP teams and contractors. Angelin is BP’s 22nd new upstream project to come online in just over three years and reflects our commitment to do what said we would, safely and competitively.”