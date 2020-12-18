Rising tieds

The successful start-up of the R Cluster gas field in India is the latest in a line of projects using subsea tiebacks to deliver more competitive production – a key plank in our strategy to become an integrated energy company.





But what exactly is a subsea tieback?



A subsea tieback is an engineering process that connects an oil or gas discovery to an existing production platform. The system usually includes a subsea wellhead, Christmas tree and a flowline that carries the hydrocarbons back to the facility. It might also involve other commonly used pieces of equipment, such as manifolds and additional pipelines, and may require a bit of modification on the platform. Think of it as the plumbing between the seabed and the production facility.

