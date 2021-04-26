Asia’s deepest gas project starts production

Important energy supply

Despite the ongoing impact of COVID-19, bp and its partner, Reliance, have started up the second in a trio of deepwater gas projects that will help to meet India’s rapidly expanding energy needs.

The start-up of the Satellite Cluster project comes swiftly after that of the R Cluster project in December 2020. Both are part of a deepwater gas project in block KG D6 off the nation’s east coast.

In numbers: