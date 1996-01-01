bp’s Energy Outlook 2023 considers the recent disruption to global energy supplies and associated impacts on global prices, and explores what impact this could have on the energy transition out to 2050.
At this year’s launch, Spencer Dale, bp’s chief economist, will discuss the Outlook’s findings and what they could mean for the future of energy.
The Outlook can be used to identify aspects of the energy transition which are common across the main scenarios and so may provide a guide as to how the energy system may evolve over the next 30 years