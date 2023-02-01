Site traffic information and cookies

Country and regional insights

Published:
1 February 2023
Building on the Energy Outlook, our ‘insights’ factsheets provide projections at a country and regional level. These insights are based on the Accelerated, Net Zero and New Momentum scenarios

Global insights

World

The war in Ukraine accelerates the decarbonization of the energy system as electrification increases, renewables grow faster and low-carbon hydrogen demand boosts

Regional insights

Africa

Despite the strong long-term impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, Africa’s demand for electricity increases strongly, with wind and solar deployment increasing exponentially under all three scenarios

EU

The war in Ukraine has accelerated the decarbonization of the energy system, with carbon emissions in New Momentum declining by over 70% while Net Zero achieves negative emissions by 2050

Middle East

Oil and gas continue to play a significant role, both in terms of share of primary energy and share of global production, but renewable energy grows by more than three times the global average

Country insights

Brazil

Strong growth in renewable electricity and bioenergy leads the decarbonization of Brazil’s energy system. Wind and hydropower become the major sources of energy in all scenarios by 2050

China

China’s emissions decrease significantly in all scenarios, driven by strong growth in low-carbon energy sources, the decarbonization of power and transport and a significant drop in coal demand

India

Under all scenarios, primary energy grows strongly, led by renewables and, to a lesser extent, natural gas and nuclear. This growth is underpinned by increasing population, industrialization and prosperity

US

US emissions fall sharply across all scenarios from 2019, by 20-40% by 2030 and by at least 60% by 2050 due to decarbonization of power and transport

