The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war was modelled by capturing three types of economic shock associated with the war: near-term commodity price (stagflation) shock, heightened energy security concerns, and a reduced pace of globalization.





Commodity price shock

This shock is modelled as a sharp but transitory increase in fossil fuel prices, combined with significantly lower global GDP. Real interest rates are also higher as central banks tighten monetary policy to control inflation, which increase the levelized costs of different energy sources, affecting the relative prices of alternative technologies. The shock dissipates by 2030, by which time prices and, in almost all cases, GDP levels have returned to their long-term trend. The exception to this is the level of GDP in Russia and Ukraine, where the war is assumed to have a persistent negative impact on GDP.



Heightened energy security concerns

The Russia-Ukraine war is assumed to cause governments to implement policies to reduce their dependency on imported energy. The shock is modelled by adding a c.30% ‘security’ premium to the price of the energy imported into each region or country. This premium is increased to roughly 60% for energy imported by the EU given its particular exposure to war-related disruption and the need to reduce imports from Russia rapidly. The security premium imposed on imported energy increases the competitiveness of domestically produced energy, including renewables, nuclear and hydro power.



Reduced pace of globalization

The war in Ukraine is assumed to reduce the pace of globalization, as countries and regions heighten their focus on domestic resilience and reduce their exposure to international shocks. The lower profile for international trade and openness has a small but negative impact on global economic growth. Although the effect is small on a yearly basis – reducing average annual growth by around 0.1 percentage point – the impact on the level of GDP compounds over time, reducing the level of global GDP by around 4% in 2050.



The impact from this reduced pace of globalization is assumed to have different effects in different countries and regions: with those economies whose future economic growth is particularly dependent on international trade and on the sharing of ideas and productivity the most heavily impacted. For example, the shock has a much larger impact on emerging Asian economies than on the United States. The methodology used to calibrate the deglobalization shock is based on the trade growth literature, including studies by the World Bank (2017) and Alcala and Ciccone (2004).



Although these three shocks are assumed to take effect immediately, their peak effects occur over different time frames. In the short term (up until around 2025), the commodity price shock is the most impactful. In the medium term (around 2030-2035), the impact from heightened energy security concerns has the largest impact on the energy system. In the longer term, the lower level of global activity caused by reduced pace of globalization is preeminent.



