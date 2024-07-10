Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Energy economics
  3. Energy Outlook
  4. Low carbon hydrogen

Low carbon hydrogen

Published:
10 July 2024

The role of low carbon hydrogen depends on the speed of the energy transition

Low carbon hydrogen complements the growing electrification of the energy system through its use in processes and activities in industry and transport that are hard to electrify and as a source of long-duration energy storage in power markets. The higher cost of low carbon hydrogen relative to fossil fuel alternatives means its significance in the global energy system depends on the pace of the energy transition.

Growth of low carbon hydrogen is largely concentrated in regional markets, but with some global seaborne trade

The relatively high cost of transporting hydrogen, especially in its pure form, means that trade in low carbon hydrogen is concentrated in relatively localised, regional markets. But some global trade develops over the outlook, including to the key importing regions of the EU and developed Asian economies, dominated by Japan, South Korea and Singapore, with the major exporting regions including the US, the Middle East, and Australia.

Related content

What we do – hydrogen

We're aiming to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and in support of this, bp is determined to advance the hydrogen industry across the UK, Europe, Australia and US

Renewables and power

We unlock value through renewables and power by providing low carbon electrons to produce hydrogen, decarbonize our own assets, and generate electricity for EV charging and renewables power trading

Inside integrated energy

The energy system is changing. Our customers no longer just want a product, they want a solution. As an integrated energy company, we aim to provide energy to customers in whatever form they need it