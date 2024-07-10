Key insights

Some of these insights stem from factors affecting the global environment and energy markets that are common across both scenarios and so may suggest an increased likelihood that they may also be apparent in pathways lying ‘between’ these scenarios. Other insights are more dependent on the pace of transition.

Global environment



The carbon budget is running out. The longer the delay in taking decisive action to reduce emissions on a rapid and sustained basis, the greater the risk of a costly and disruptive adjustment pathway later. Government ambitions and provisions in support of the energy transition have grown in recent years, but further global policy action is needed to achieve a Paris-consistent pathway.

The disruptions to global energy supplies associated with the war in Ukraine have increased the importance attached to ensuring secure and affordable energy while also achieving the Paris climate goals. This greater focus on safeguarding energy security includes many countries placing more weight on ensuring the security of their key low carbon energy value chains.