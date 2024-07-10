Any pathway towards a low carbon energy system requires substantial increases in the use of a range of minerals critical for the infrastructure and assets supporting the transition.

The re-engineering of the global energy system to produce, distribute and employ growing levels of low carbon energy requires increasing amounts of certain minerals critical for the infrastructure and assets supporting the transition. It is possible to use the scenarios to identify two separate sources of demand associated with the expansion of low carbon energy over the outlook:

• Growth of low carbon power as the energy system electrifies, driven by an increasing share of low carbon generation. This source of demand includes the extension of transmission and distribution grids, the rapid growth in wind and solar capacity, and the use of batteries to provide a source of flexibility as the share of variable renewable energy sources increases (see Power sector).

• The electrification of road transport and the associated expansion in the use of batteries. The number of electric vehicles grows to between 1.2 and 2.1 billion vehicles by 2050 in Current Trajectory and Net Zero respectively, implying an increased demand for annual battery capacity within road transport of between 9-16 TWh.

These growing demands from low carbon energy, together with the broader economic expansion envisaged over the outlook, have significant implications for a range of different minerals, including copper, lithium, and nickel.