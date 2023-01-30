bp’s Energy Outlook 2023 uses three scenarios (Accelerated, Net Zero and New Momentum) to consider a range of possible pathways for the global energy system to 2050 and to help shape a resilient strategy for bp.

The scenarios are not predictions of what is likely to happen or what bp would like to happen. Rather, the scenarios are designed to span a wide range of the outcomes possible out to 2050. In doing so, they inform bp’s core beliefs about the energy transition and help shape a strategy that is resilient to the many uncertainties surrounding the speed and nature of the energy transition.