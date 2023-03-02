Transition champ: how biofuels are helping set the transport sector on the path to net zero

Where do biofuels fit in the transition to net zero? Why make them part of bp’s transformation plans?



Transition is the key word here. At bp, we’re clear that the world wants and needs a better, more balanced energy system – one that delivers energy that is secure and affordable, as well as lower carbon. This won’t happen overnight and there’s no single solution to the challenge. We are in action to help to solve problems for our customers both now and in the future.

“Biofuels are a great example of action now in the road transport sector – we already use them in many countries and we can deploy more without changing what and how we drive.”



An internal combustion engine (ICE) car that currently runs on mostly (or entirely) fossil fuel can work with biofuels, too. Also, we can provide these fuels to cars using existing infrastructure around the world – terminals, pipelines, storage tanks – meaning we can scale right away with the right regulations in place.

It means we can reduce emissions levels in the near term, while other solutions, such as electric vehicles or hydrogen, deploy at scale.

Biofuels are also important for aviation – in particular, sustainable aviation fuels.

Where is the demand for these fuels coming from?

Today, the biggest demand is from ground transport, such as cars, vans and heavy goods vehicles. Biofuels are an easy way for our customers to make progress decarbonizing and, over the next decade, we expect demand to rise quickly.

Currently, biofuels are mainly used in low-level blends with fossil fuel. Take E10* as an example, that’s 10% ethanol and 90% gasoline. Drop-in, advanced biofuels used for ground transport can reach much higher blend levels, delivering up to 80% reductions in carbon emissions on a lifecycle basis. As countries around the world adopt these fuel blends, demand will be strong and sustained.

*E10 is gasoline containing up to 10% (v/v) ethanol and up to 3.7% (m/m) oxygen.