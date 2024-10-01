Boosting biofuels

Anyone who’s filled up their car’s tank is probably familiar with the E5 and E10 symbols on the pump.



It’s a code that means although the fuel is still mostly traditional petrol, it also contains either 5% or 10% ethanol – a biofuel that has around 70% lower lifecycle carbon emissions than the conventional transport fuel it replaces, when made from sugarcane.



In Brazil, most cars are built with hybrid engines that can run on up to 100% ethanol – which makes a lot of sense in one of the world’s most prolific biofuels-producing countries.



Fuels like these will have an important role to play in supporting the energy transition and helping to supply the energy customers need today.

In Brazil, bp is involved in offshore oil and gas exploration and has also been part of the country’s biofuels story since becoming the first international energy company to invest in the sector in 2008. bp is now one of Brazil’s leading ethanol producers, after recently taking full ownership of its Brazilian biofuels joint venture, bp Bunge Bioenergia, an industrial-scale sugar and ethanol business.



Here are five reasons why we’re excited about this acquisition.

