Demand from our customers for bioenergy is growing. That’s why bp is investing billions of dollars in the sector, building on two decades of experience.



Bioenergy is a lower carbon fuel and power option, and it’s renewable – coming from sources such as used cooking oil, sugarcane and gas captured from landfill sites. It’s already in use today, fuelling transport, heating homes and powering businesses. Sometimes, bioenergy can be used interchangeably with fossil fuels, working as a ‘drop-in’ fuel, as with renewable natural gas. And sometimes, it works alongside fossil fuels to create a lower carbon blend, as with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).