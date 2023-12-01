The future of fuel may be found in an unexpected place

De Broughton is a sixth-generation farmer in Florida. In 2021, she trialled a new crop on her farm – Nuseed Carinata, a green leafy plant with bright yellow flowers that acts as a cover crop.



“I want this land and these resources to be available to my children, and their children, and future generations to come,” she says.

For De and farmers like her, cover crops like carinata help to protect and nourish the soil between growing traditional food crops, like the peanuts and corn that De’s family grows.

In carinata’s case, it’s also a crop from which oil can be sold to bp to generate biofuels. That gives carinata, and plants like it, the potential to be one of the largest-scale solutions for helping to decarbonize ships, trucks and planes globally.



“Cover crops are a win-win – they are helpful to farms and farmers and can also play a role in the energy transition,” says Angela Ruiz Garzon, bp’s global feedstocks programme manager. “Importantly, they can improve soil health and generate oil that can be used to make biofuels without interrupting, or competing with, food crop production, since they can be planted on the same land in between main crop cycles.”

