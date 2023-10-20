bp and BWT Alpine F1 Team race to develop lower carbon fuel

bp’s wider transformation is under way. While we’re mostly in oil & gas today, we’ve increased global investment into our lower carbon businesses, convenience stores and power trading from around 3% in 2019 to around 30% last year.

F1’s journey

Shaving milliseconds off an F1 driver’s race time can depend on what happens off the track as well as on it.

In our research centres around the world, fuel developers supporting the bp partnership with BWT Alpine F1® Team are working to identify a winning formula that will enable Alpine to comply with sustainable fuels requirements coming into effect for all teams in 2026. Their work will not only impact the team, but what they learn along the way may also have the potential to support the development of fuels and engine products used outside the sport.

The team is up against a deadline set by the world’s governing body for motor sport, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). By the 2026 racing season, the Formula 1 Technical Regulations will require that all the fuel used in F1 races will have to be what the FIA calls ‘advanced sustainable fuels’ – made from renewable or waste-based sources, such as agricultural waste, non-food biomass or carbon capture scheme, and which deliver a minimum greenhouse gas emission reduction consistent with the EU Renewable Energy Directive.

This makes the 2026 season an important checkpoint along the sport’s wider journey to reach its net zero by 2030 target.

“The world needs change and it’s definitely a tough commitment that Formula 1 is taking, because 2030 is coming very close, and a lot of technology needs to change to get there,” says BWT Alpine F1® Team driver Esteban Ocon. “We’ve seen that a sustainable fuel in F1 will not mean less performance.”