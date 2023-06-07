How we’re plugging in to help make a difference
$8 billion by 2030
Investing up to $8 billion more in our five transition growth engines, including EV charging, by 2030
Right locations
Aiming to plug in >100,000 charge points by 2030 – some at existing bp sites and others in new locations, where our customers want and need them
Need for speed
We expect around 90% of chargers rolled out to be rapid or ultra-fast
Focus on fleets
Supporting corporations to transition their fleets to EVs
bp pulse & Hertz
Project spotlight
In the US, we are working together towards installing charging infrastructure at Hertz rental locations in several states
Scaling up
Project spotlight
Opened the UK’s largest public EV charging hub at the NEC in Birmingham. The Gigahub™ enables up to 180 EVs to charge simultaneously