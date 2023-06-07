Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  What we do
  3. EV charging

EV charging

When it comes to EV charging, we’re all in

We’re plugging in high-speed charging points in the right locations to boost consumer confidence in driving electric. 

 

And aiming to roll out more than 100,000 charging points globally by 2030. We’ve already made great strides, with 22,000 charge points switched on worldwide.

 

Almost all new public charge points that we roll out now are rapid or ultra-fast, because we know that’s what our customers want. 

 

Our customers on the move also want compelling convenience offers while they charge their vehicles – that’s why we’ll be providing them with convenient amenities at many of our charging locations.

On this page
Our global EV charging network is growing rapidly
Putting plans into action
Why the switch to EV is so important
What can accelerate drivers switching to EV?
Partnering to accelerate electrification
Making EV charging easy and enjoyable for our customers
Supporting the switch of fleets to EVs
Is electrification the right decarbonization pathway for everyone?
Electrification news and stories

How we’re plugging in to help make a difference 

Charging an electric vehicleCharging an electric vehicle

$8 billion by 2030

Investing up to $8 billion more in our five transition growth engines, including EV charging, by 2030

A customer chargers her EV in Guangdong province, ChinaA customer chargers her EV in Guangdong province, China

Right locations

Aiming to plug in >100,000 charge points by 2030 – some at existing bp sites and others in new locations, where our customers want and need them 

Aral pulse ultra-fast chargerAral pulse ultra-fast charger

Need for speed

We expect around 90% of chargers rolled out to be rapid or ultra-fast

bp pulse charging hub for fleets in London, UKbp pulse charging hub for fleets in London, UK

Focus on fleets

Supporting corporations to transition their fleets to EVs

bp pulse and Hertzbp pulse and Hertz

bp pulse & Hertz

Project spotlight

In the US, we are working together towards installing charging infrastructure at Hertz rental locations in several states

Scaling up

Project spotlight

Opened the UK’s largest public EV charging hub at the NEC in Birmingham. The Gigahub™ enables up to 180 EVs to charge simultaneously

Richard Bartlett, bp head of future mobility and solutions
“We have a deep conviction that the focus should be on rapid and ultra-fast charging.” Richard Bartlett, head of bp pulse
Hear more from Richard in this Reimagining energy interview with him

Our global EV charging network is growing rapidly 

Since 2019, we’ve increased our charge points by 150% worldwide and we are continuing to grow our network in Germany, China, the UK, Europe, the US, Australia and more. 

Click on the dots to find out what we are doing in that country.

Putting plans into action

Watch the videos to see how we’re installing more convenient, high-speed charge points every day

London EVs get charged

 

It’s now even easier for EV drivers across London to get back on the road. In 2022, we finished a multi-year programme with Transport for London, installing more than 300 rapid charge points for our customers across the UK capital. Projects like these will help get bp to our global aim of 100,000 charging points installed this decade. We switched on around 9,000 globally in 2022. 

Truck charging corridor

 

bp pulse is building eight dedicated E-Truck charging stations along a 600-kilometre stretch of Germany’s Rhine-Alpine Corridor, one of Europe’s major road transportation routes. The 300kw electric chargers are capable of delivering up to 200 kilometres of range in around 45 minutes, which also happens to be the mandatory time required for truck drivers to take a break from the road.

And,
not or.

The world's transition to a more secure, more affordable, lower carbon energy system needs massive investment in lower carbon energies AND continued investment in oil and gas as the alternatives grow. We're transforming bp to play our part – discover more below

Our transformation

Why the switch to EV is so important

Road transport is a sector that accounts for 16% of global emissions1, therefore, the switch to electric vehicles is a key component for decarbonization. It is the only form of decarbonized mobility that is available at scale right now. 

 

This has led governments around the world to introduce zero-emissions vehicle mandates (in the UK by 2030, and in Europe by 2035, for example), which is one of the drivers of the increase in EV sales and demand for access to charging. 

 

The International Energy Agency suggests that if the EV sales growth seen in the past two years is sustained, CO2 emissions from cars can be put on a path in line with the Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario2. This is consistent with our bp Energy Outlook showing the role of oil in transport declining as the world switches to lower-carbon alternatives (see chart below showing Acceleratedscenario). 

 

1 & 2 International Energy Agency (IEA)
3 Accelerated scenario definition

The role of oil in transport declines as the world switches to lower-carbon alternatives

The role of oil falls across all modes of transport, reflecting a shift to alternative, low-carbon energy sources. That shift is dominated by electrification in road transport and by bio- and hydrogen-derived fuels in aviation and marine.

What can accelerate drivers switching to EV?

Many drivers have questions about EVs and EV charging. Drivers must feel confident enough to transition to electric, which is why we’re investing globally in building the charging networks they’ll need.  

 

But others play a vital role in advancing the adoption of electric transportation, too. That’s why we’re working with governments, utilities, and other bodies to ensure there is land, planning permissions and grid connectivity so charging infrastructure is installed faster and more efficiently

Working together to accelerate electrification 

High-speed, convenient charging is what’s needed. We’re joining forces with some of the world’s biggest businesses in growing
markets to expand access.

Iberdrola

Planning to invest up to €1 billion jointly with Iberdrola to accelerate the rollout of charging infrastructure (subject to regulatory and competition approvals).

DiDi

Joint venture with Didi to develop EV charging infrastructure in China.

Hertz

Collaborating with Hertz to develop a network of EV charging stations across their national footprint across North America.

Uber

Collaboration with Uber to develop rapid, convenient EV charging hubs in Houston.

Marks and Spencer

Installing up to 900 charge points at around 70 Marks & Spencer stores so EV drivers can shop while they charge.

Magenta Mobility

Invested $11 million in Magenta Mobility, one of India’s largest electric mobility solutions providers.

Making EV charging easy and enjoyable for our customers 

We already have an advantage when it comes to finding the right locations. Over many years, we’ve built up an excellent network of retail sites across various markets through our mobility and convenience business. 

 

Today, bp estimates approximately 90% of people in the UK and Germany live within a 20-minute drive of a bp or Aral site. Adding EV charging to some of our strategically located retail sites is one of our priorities. 


But our ambition to build a global network of EV charging goes far beyond our existing footprint, which is why we’re working with companies like APCOA as well as real estate companies to find new locations with our EV charging customers. 


What we do know about both existing and new sites is the importance of a compelling convenience offer. Creating an inviting space for customers while their vehicle is charging is crucial. Sipping on coffee, tucking into food, or doing a top-up grocery shop while having access to fantastic amenities will be part of a positive customer experience, so we’re investing in this. 

“Enabling the rapid expansion of electric vehicles is core to bp’s plan to grow our convenience and mobility business, and supports our net zero ambition.” Emma Delaney, EVP, Customers & products

Supporting fleets to switch to EVs  

Major corporations are increasingly looking for decarbonization solutions for their fleets. From delivery vans to taxis, switching to EV can have a big impact on tailpipe emissions as larger fleets look to lower their carbon emissions. 

 

bp helps the transition by drawing on our experience, expertise and integrated delivery model to simplify the switch. Take, for example, our partnership with the Anaheim Transportation Network – a public transport network serving nine million passengers a year in the City of Anaheim and Orange County, US. bp pulse provided comprehensive management of their charging operations, including design, installation, equipment procurement, and fleet management

 

In addition, supplying charging options for fleets on the road is critical for a positive EV customer experience. That’s why we built one of Europe’s first public charging corridors for electric trucks along the Rhine-Alpine corridor in Germany – one of Europe’s busiest road freight routes. 

“To have a charging station, it’ll be great. So I’ll be able to charge in Central London at the drop of a hat. I’ll be able to go and get a sandwich, get a coffee and then come back and carry on with my day.”
 

Nina, an EV taxi driver on how one of the new 300 bp pulse charge points in Central London makes a difference to her job.   

Is electrification the right decarbonization pathway for everyone?

Some vehicles will be slower to electrify – for example, heavy trucks travelling on fewer mainstream routes, where battery capacity can present challenges. Another example would be the aviation sector, where for very good reasons, electrification is farther off. For these customers, we can offer bioenergy today, and we are also exploring hydrogen fuel cells to power trucks and buses.

 

There are also countries where EV adoption is forecasted to take longer. And that’s another reason why we are also deepening our investment in biofuels, which can be used to reduce the lifecycle carbon emissions from journeys using the engines and infrastructure that is already in place.

 

Find out more about our progress in bioenergy.

Looking for the bp pulse UK customer page? Click here
Find out more about bp pulse’s charging network in the US

Electrification news and stories

  • ElectricVehicles
  • Electric vehicles
